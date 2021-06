Senior Managing Director of the Recording Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing. Address: 3030 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90404. Droney began her career in music as a busker on the storied streets of San Francisco. It soon fell to her to record bands she was in, which led, ultimately, to work with Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Santana. She also has a background in studio management, teaching and music journalism. Indeed, in 2018 she co-authored Al Schmitt on the Record: The Magic Behind the Music, a book about the late and legendary 20-time Grammy-winning recording engineer. Among her many duties with the Recording Academy is the formulation of audio recommendations––metadata, for example.