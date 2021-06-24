Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame: Travis Lulay

By Spencer Martin
montanarightnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine inductees into the 2021 Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame. SWX caps off our features of this distinguished group with gunslinger Travis Lulay.

www.montanarightnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Lulay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Swx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska StateMcCook Daily Gazette

Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - COACH KEVIN MAHLBERG – ELWOOD H. S.

COACH KEVIN MAHLBERG – ELWOOD HIGH SCHOOL. Kevin dedicated 35 years of his life to coaching 8-Man football in Elwood, Nebraska. During that span, his Pirate teams qualified for the state playoffs 20 times, with 3 of those teams making it to the state semi-finals (1987, 1991, and 2007). As one of the best coaches in the state, his career record totaled 209 wins and 130 losses while he was also honored as an assistant (1988) and head coach (1993) of the Eight Man All-Star Game. He also served as both assistant and head coach of the Nebraska vs. Kansas All-Star game. Although Coach Mahlberg helped mold numerous All-Conference, All-State, and All-Star players throughout the years (including his son Bryson, who was an All-State/All-Star QB), he will be best known by both players and peers for the many friendships that were built along the way and that last to this day. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome Coach Mahlberg into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020-2021.
Canton, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame to Host State High School Football Championships

CANTON, OHIO– The Ohio High School Athletic Association and Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced a three-year agreement for the Hall to host the state football championships in Canton. The games, across Ohio’s seven divisions, will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium beginning in 2021.
High Schoolbucksinsider.com

OHSAA state championship football games back at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton

CANTON — The high school football state championship games are returning to Canton once again. And it will be another multi-year stay. All seven OHSAA state championship football games will be back in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2021. A three-year contract calling for all of the championship games to be played at the stadium next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame was announced Wednesday at the Hall. That means 21 state finals are to be played in Canton across the 2021, 2022 and 2023 postseasons. More HS Football: 20 for 2021: Early look at Stark County high school football players to watch this season The agreement was explained at the Hall of Fame by OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. Chief Administrative Officer Steve Strawbridge represented the Hall. COVID-19 rearranged high school football in 2020. The regular season was shortened to six games. The OHSAA scrambled to find…
Hastings, NEYork News-Times

Andy Vrbka enshrined in Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame

HASTINGS - Three coaches and 11 players have been named to the 2020-21 Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held Saturday, June 19th at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings, Nebraska. The Hall of Fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man...
NFLvikingsgazette.com

The Hall of Fame Series: Bud Grant

The Minnesota Vikings have had 15 members inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame that played significant stretches of their career in purple. Perhaps none of these 15 men have left an impact on the organization quite like Harold Peter Grant, Jr., or as most Vikings fans know him as, Bud Grant.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Every Ohio State football player in the College Football Hall of Fame

Every Ohio State football player in the College Football Hall of Fame Phil Harrison 12 mins ago Chic Harley, Halfback Ohio State Career 1916-1919 Year Enshrined 1951 Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you purchase something through recommended links in this article. Gaylord Stinchcomb, Halfback Ohio State Career 1917-1920 Year Enshrined 1973 Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you purchase something through recommended links in this article. Wes Fesler, End Ohio State Career 1928-1930 Year Enshrined 1954 Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you purchase something through recommended links in this article. Gomer Jones, Center Ohio State Career 1934-1935 Year Enshrined 1978 Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you purchase something through recommended links in this article. Gust Zarnas, Guard Ohio State Career 1935-1937 Year Enshrined 1975 Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you purchase something through recommended links in this article. Jim Daniell, Tackle…
Sunnyside, WAsunnysidesun.com

Wagenaar to be inducted into basketball Hall of Fame

Sunnyside Christian High School Boys’ Varsity Basketball Head Coach Dean Wagenaar has excelled at teaching fundamental life skills to young men with three-dimensional instructional purpose in building relationships which transcend the game and carry forward into life for 24 seasons. He’s achieved a career record 508-118 and .8115 winning percentage,...
Fayetteville, WVwoay.com

Fayetteville High School football great inducted into WVSACA Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – During halftime of the North-South Football Classic, three new members were inducted into the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. That included Jody McKown, a former All-State football player at Fayetteville High School. After a decorated prep career across three different sports, McKown...
Norwich, VTTimes-Argus

NU announces Hall of Fame Class

The Norwich University Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee announced the inductees for Norwich University’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Wednesday. Nine individuals, as well as the 2010-11 women’s ice hockey team, will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 26 as part of Norwich University’s “Welcome Back to the Hill” 2021 Homecoming festivities.
NFLrocketcitynow.com

Black College Football Hall of Fame presents Aqeel Glass with "Deacon Jones Trophy"

ATLANTA — Alabama A&M senior quarterback Aqeel Glass (St. Louis, Mo.) added to a record-setting Spring 2021 campaign on Saturday, June 19 as he was presented with the Deacon Jones Trophy as the Black College Football Player of the Year as announced by the Black College Football Hall of Fame as part of their annual induction ceremonies.
Atlanta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

College Football Hall of Fame opens exhibit ‘Celebrating HBCUs’

From Walter Payton to Jerry Rice to Eddie Robinson, the nation’s 101 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have produced some of the top football players and coaches over the past century. So it was natural for the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta to devote its...
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Why a Hall of Fame receiver paid a visit to South Carolina football program

The South Carolina football team got a visit from a Hall of Famer on Wednesday. Former Detroit Lions All-Pro receiver Calvin Johnson paid a visit to the Gamecocks and spoke with the team. USC players posted pictures with the soon-to-be inducted Hall of Famer on social media and analyst Shaq Wilson posted a video of Johnson’s visit. Johnson spoke to the team on topics such as controlling your attitude and effort each day in practice and when they are away from the field.