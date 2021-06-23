Cancel
Lexington, NC

Bob Timberlake’s 50th Anniversary Exhibit Goes Behind the Scenes

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Timberlake’s realist paintings of rural landscapes and everyday objects are instantly recognizable. But his artistic process is less familiar. Beginning in July and continuing through August, Timberlake, 84, gives an inside look at how he goes from blank canvas to finished work. The 50th Anniversary Art Exhibition at The Bob Timberlake Gallery in Lexington contains previously unseen pieces, many created by Timberlake within the past couple of years, as well as what Timberlake calls “easel studies.”

