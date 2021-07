Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are heading to the 2021 NBA Finals, and they have LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to thank for that. According to Booker, playing and losing two games to the Lakers is a blessing in disguise for the Suns. After all, given the relative inexperience of the roster in the postseason out of Chris Paul, they really needed the beatings and intensity they got from the Purple and Gold to test them early.