Brice Rorie, 17, of Corinth, died on Friday, June 18, 2021. A private celebration of his life will be held for family only. Mr. Rorie was born in Jackson, Tenn., on November 8, 2003 and was a member of Church of the Crossroads. He had attended Alcorn Central High School and was employed with Sonic. Mr. Rorie will forever be remembered in the hearts of those he loved.