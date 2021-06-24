Cancel
2 Men charged, accused of avoiding Lenox Square metal detectors, gun recovered

By Catherine Catoura
CBS 46
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two men were charged after they attempted to avoid metal detectors at Lenox Square Mall Wednesday afternoon, according to Fulton County Marshal deputies. Security guards at the main entrance of the mall contacted deputies following the incident involving the two men. In a matter of seconds, a deputy noticed the two suspects walking towards the Macy’s entrance. When the deputy attempted to approach the two, they immediately fled the scene.

