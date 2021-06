“The Brady Bunch” star Mike Lookinland knows all too well about the world of acting in Hollywood. That’s why he offers a cautionary word. “Right after ‘The Brady Bunch,’ I did ‘The Towering Inferno’ [a 1974 movie] and that was a huge epic,” Lookinland, who played Bobby Brady, said in an interview for the DVD of “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.” “Script’s 250 pages or something and that took four months. And then, 20th Century Fox wanted to cast me in ‘Swiss Family Robinson,’ which was a new series.”