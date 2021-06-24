Everything You Need To Know Before Getting A Stick And Poke Tattoo

Forza Horizon 5 is coming this November, and considering there hasn't been a Forza game since Horizon 4 back in 2018, there's a lot to unpack with the latest entry in the series. From a brand new gameplay designer mode in Forza Event Labs, to what Playground Games claims is their most diverse and beautiful location to date with the game's setting in Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 brings a lot of new offerings to the franchise. Forza Horizon 5 is drifting into the scene exclusively to Xbox and Windows platforms and seems determined to make a lasting impression on racing fans all over. In this video we dive into just what makes Mexico the perfect choice for Forza Horizon’s latest map, and the biggest elements of the game you need to get hyped about.