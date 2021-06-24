Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ADA...SOUTHWESTERN BOISE AND NORTHEASTERN CANYON COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong outflow boundary near Boise, moving north at 25 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this outflow boundary. Locations impacted include Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Garden City, Star, Middleton, Notus, Sand Hollow, Hidden Springs, Firebird Speedway, Lucky Peak Dam and Lake Lowell.