New Italian Restaurant Brings Tomato Power to Chris Shepherd’s Rotating Food World — Get Ready For One Fifth: Red Sauce Italian!

Make no mistake, Bobby Flay has built his brand on the back of a chili pepper. Now, though, he's taking a big gamble, and it's conveniently happening in Las Vegas. In June 2021, the affable chef opened Amalfi inside Caesars Palace, which is his first-ever Italian restaurant. Out is the Southwestern cuisine he's famous for, and in is the Mediterranean food he's loved for decades. Just before opening the doors to Amalfi, Bobby chatted exclusively with Wonderwall.com about a slew of things including his new restaurant, his close friendship with Giada De Laurentiis, his dream job (if he weren't a chef) and his recurring kitchen nightmare.