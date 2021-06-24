Cancel
Restaurants

New Italian Restaurant Brings Tomato Power to Chris Shepherd’s Rotating Food World — Get Ready For One Fifth: Red Sauce Italian!

By Shelby Hodge
papercitymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicken Parmesan: Chris Shepherd’s favorite meal is on the menu at One Fifth: Red Sauce Italian! (Photo by Taylor Hall) After the curtain drops Saturday on Underbelly Hospitality’s Georgia James Tavern at One Fifth, it will rise again on Tuesday to reveal Chris Shepherd’s newest Houston restaurant — One Fifth: Red Sauce Italian! Tomato season and access to the locally-grown juicy orbs of summer flavor are the inspiration for this next incarnation of Shepherd’s rotating-concept restaurant.

www.papercitymag.com
Person
Chris Shepherd
