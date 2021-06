Square Enix is continuing its series of PS1 remasters with Legend of Mana. We thoroughly enjoyed the modernized port of Saga Frontier that came out in April, and this release is keeping the good times rolling (or getting them rolling for the first time in Europe, which missed out on it back in 1999). This entry in the Mana series is a bit unusual in its openendedness, and similarly to Saga Frontier, it can seem a bit aimless at times. However, gameplay that was frustrating when I was young is charming when so many modern games rely on waypoints and objective lists to lead players along.