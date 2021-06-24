Here we go again. ‘Significant weather advisory’ warns of more high winds in Boise area
The National Weather Service issued a “significant weather advisory” on Wednesday evening for multiple counties in Southern Idaho. The advisory, which is in effect until 7:15 p.m., notes that parts of Ada, Canyon, Boise, Elmore and Owyhee counties should expect “gusty outflows,” with winds up to 50 mph, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service’s Boise office. The high winds may cause “blowing dust.”www.idahostatesman.com