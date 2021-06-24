Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Here we go again. ‘Significant weather advisory’ warns of more high winds in Boise area

By Ian Max Stevenson
Idaho Statesman
 6 days ago

The National Weather Service issued a “significant weather advisory” on Wednesday evening for multiple counties in Southern Idaho. The advisory, which is in effect until 7:15 p.m., notes that parts of Ada, Canyon, Boise, Elmore and Owyhee counties should expect “gusty outflows,” with winds up to 50 mph, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service’s Boise office. The high winds may cause “blowing dust.”

www.idahostatesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#Here We Go Again#Extreme Weather#Ada#Nwsboise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...