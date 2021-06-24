Coking coal defies China bid to keep control of commodity costs

* China investigates bulk commodity prices and supplies. BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - China shares closed higher on Wednesday, with commodity firms leading gains, as investors lapped up reassurance from the Federal Reserve chief that the U.S. central bank will not hasten to hike rates. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.25% at 3,566.22, rising for the third consecutive session. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.49%. ** Leading the gains, the sub-index for non-ferrous metal sector gained 1.68% while the coal sector sub-index surged 3.48%, according to Sina Finance. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.69% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.126%.