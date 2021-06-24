Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Coking coal defies China bid to keep control of commodity costs

Financial Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpert insights, analysis and smart data help you cut through the noise to spot trends, risks and opportunities. Join over 300,000 Finance professionals who already subscribe to the FT.

www.ft.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coking Coal#Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Energy Industrypipeline-journal.net

China Cutting Coal, Adding More Natural Gas To Its Energy Mix

China, the world's largest energy consumer and biggest emitter of climate warming greenhouse gases (and not coincidentally the world's biggest coal consumer), anticipates increasing the use of natural gas in its primary energy mix to 12% in 2030 from 8.7% in 2020. So says Zhu Xingshan, senior director, Planning Department China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) at a conference on Thursday. Zhu added that the share of natural gas in energy consumption is expected to increase "significantly" from 2030 to 2035.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Seaborne CFR China met coal prices hit 10-year high

Seaborne metallurgical prices, basis CFR China, hit the highest level in a decade on June 24, with PLV CFR China assessed at $308/mt, the highest since August 2011. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Market participants told S&P Global Platts that combined supply tightness and healthy...
Energy IndustryCenter for Strategic and International Studies

China’s Overseas Coal Decline Opens Door for Clean Energy

After covering much of the expansion in power generation across Asia over the last decade, coal power investment is now slowing down everywhere outside of China. This has been reflected in the fate of China-backed coal power projects, with far more proposed capacity cancelled than progressing into construction in recent years. The slowdown in new coal is an opportunity for both recipient countries and financiers, including China, to pivot fully to zero carbon technologies to meet energy security goals and sustainable economic development.
Businessaustinnews.net

Glencore's Glasenberg says China can?t cool commodities for long

Ivan Glasenberg, the billionaire boss of Glencore, said China's efforts to cool surging metal prices can't be sustained for long. "The Chinese are trying to push it down, bring it back to lower levels," Glencore's outgoing chief executive officer said on Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum. "I think that's a short-term game because the underlying fundamentals will keep it at these levels."
Energy Industryspglobal.com

China 'needs a future coal industry, not a future without coal'

China's strategy to achieve net zero will require large-scale deployment of carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) to remove CO2 from coal-fired power generation and from hydrogen production, energy experts said at June 22 forum. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. While coal was...
Environmentmacaubusiness.com

China raises emergency response level for flood control

China’s State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday upgraded its emergency response for flood control from Level IV to Level III, in light of the severe situation on two major rivers in northeast China. The water level in parts of the upper reaches of the Heilongjiang River has...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China stocks end higher on commodity boost as Fed reassures on rates

* China investigates bulk commodity prices and supplies. BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - China shares closed higher on Wednesday, with commodity firms leading gains, as investors lapped up reassurance from the Federal Reserve chief that the U.S. central bank will not hasten to hike rates. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.25% at 3,566.22, rising for the third consecutive session. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.49%. ** Leading the gains, the sub-index for non-ferrous metal sector gained 1.68% while the coal sector sub-index surged 3.48%, according to Sina Finance. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.69% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.126%.
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: China methanol facing weak coastal demand, high coal prices

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Watch industry analyst Doris He discuss China's methanol market which is facing pressure from high feedstock coal prices and tepid demand from coastal regions. Feedstock coal prices hovering at high levels. Softened olefins prices squeezing MTO margins. Cargo flow slowing down between inland and coastal regions.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Dalian coking coal futures surge 5% on supply crunch

BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal futures closed 5% higher on Wednesday, rising for a second straight session on supply concerns as safety inspection by authorities halted production at some mines. The most-traded coking coal futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for September delivery, ended at...
Energy Industrymining.com

China tightens grip on coal market as prices continue to rise

Chinese regulators shut more coal mines amid rising concern over industrial accidents as prices continue to rise for the fuel that provides half the country’s energy. Hubei has halted all coal mining operations from June 15 to July 5 after a gas pipeline explosion in the province killed 25 people on June 13, according to a statement from the local government on Saturday. It follows Anyuan Coal Industry Group Co. on Friday halting five mines in Jiangxi province from June 21 to July 4.
EconomyArkansas Online

China acts to limit escalation in prices of key commodities

China has stepped up its campaign to rein in commodity prices and reduce speculation in a bid to ease the threat to its pandemic rebound from soaring raw material costs. State-owned enterprises were ordered to control risks and limit their exposure to overseas commodities markets by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The companies have been asked to report their futures positions for the commission to review, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential.
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Copper Falls After China Moves to Release State Commodity Reserves

(Yicai Global) June 18 -- Copper fell to a two-month low yesterday after China said it will release state reserves of that and other metals into the market. Fluctuations in the price of the commodities involved will increase, analysts predicted. Copper traded on the London Metal Exchange was at USD9,465...
BusinessLodging

Controlling Telecommunications Costs: Rise in Telecom-Related Expenses

To gain a better understanding of telecommunication expenditures at U.S. hotels, CBRE analyzed the costs of phone and internet service within the information and telecommunications systems department (IT department) of nearly 3,000 hotels that participated in our annual Trends in the Hotel Industry survey. Although telecom accounts for a small percentage of expenses, data during 2015 through 2019 revealed a significant upward trend in telecom-related expenditures. At the same time, the data also revealed a steep decline in revenue generation from charges for phone calls and internet access.
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Commodities From Copper to Corn Tumble on China Crackdown, Rising Dollar

The prices of commodities were falling sharply on Thursday, cutting into months of gains and weighing on equity markets, as China takes steps to cool off rising prices and the U.S. dollar strengthens. The decline in commodities was widespread, with futures prices for palladium and platinum falling more than 11%...