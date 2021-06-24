New recommendations on the use of intra-articular therapies

The 2021 American Thyroid Association Guidelines for Management of Patients with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer expand on discussions about treatment goals and palliative care. With 31 recommendations and 16 good practice statements, the 2021 American Thyroid Association Guidelines for Management of Patients with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC) expand on discussions about treatment goals and palliative care. The guidelines were last updated in 2012, and the new recommendations cover approaches to locoregional disease (surgery, radiotherapy, targeted/systemic therapy, supportive care during active therapy), approaches to advanced/ metastatic disease, surveillance and long-term monitoring, and ethical issues such as end of life. Whereas there were 64 recommendations in the 2012 guidelines, the 31 recommendations in the 2021 version cleared out redundancies in the old guidelines (FIGURE).1.