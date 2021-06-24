Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New recommendations on the use of intra-articular therapies

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntra-articular therapies (IAT) are frequently used to treat joint conditions such as gout, rheumatoid arthritis, or osteoarthritis. The procedure involves inserting a needle into the space between the bones of the joint to deliver a drug. The types of injectables used in IAT techniques vary, from steroids to radiopharmaceuticals. Although...

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intra#Steroids#Iat#Iat#Eular#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Healthnewburghgazette.com

No change in age recommendation for use of vaccine

VITT is a rare blood clot that has occurred in some people who received the AstraZeneca shot. After another change on recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) for people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, some Windsor residents remain unconcerned with their choice to get the second dose of that vaccine.
Cancertargetedonc.com

New Recommendations Streamline Guidelines in Thyroid Cancer

The 2021 American Thyroid Association Guidelines for Management of Patients with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer expand on discussions about treatment goals and palliative care. With 31 recommendations and 16 good practice statements, the 2021 American Thyroid Association Guidelines for Management of Patients with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC) expand on discussions about treatment goals and palliative care. The guidelines were last updated in 2012, and the new recommendations cover approaches to locoregional disease (surgery, radiotherapy, targeted/systemic therapy, supportive care during active therapy), approaches to advanced/ metastatic disease, surveillance and long-term monitoring, and ethical issues such as end of life. Whereas there were 64 recommendations in the 2012 guidelines, the 31 recommendations in the 2021 version cleared out redundancies in the old guidelines (FIGURE).1.
HealthEurekAlert

Improving uniformity and quality of care for people undergoing intra-articular injection

European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology. Although IAT is commonly performed, there is variation in how, why, and where it is done. EULAR aimed to help standardise the way IAT is delivered, and explain to people what they can expect from the treatment. A EULAR taskforce was set up to develop a set of new recommendations to give guidance and advice on best practice for IAT.
Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

Doctors unsure on recommending new Alzheimer’s treatment

(NEW YORK) — This month, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease — the first in nearly 20 years. But the decision was not without controversy, with doctors split on how they feel about the treatment. Since the approval, doctors have faced questions from patients...
Diseases & Treatmentsorlandomedicalnews.com

Using “Light Energy” to Revolutionize Pain Management Therapy

Every year, millions of Americans require treatment for acute or chronic pain. According to 2016 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 20.4 percent of American adults had chronic pain. Not only does this cause distress to patients, but it also has a huge economic impact costing an estimated $635 billion annually brought about by extra sick days, lost wages, and reduced productivity.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New approach to gene therapy uses common pain reliever to fight against genetic diseases

Researchers have developed a new approach to gene therapy that leans on the common pain reliever acetaminophen to force a variety of genetic diseases into remission. A paper published in Science Translational Medicine describes how the novel technique successfully treated the blood-clotting disorder hemophilia and the debilitating metabolic disease known as phenylketonuria, or PKU, in mice.
CancerMedCity News

mRNA startup Strand Therapeutics lands $52M to “program” new cancer therapies

Messenger RNA brought the world its first Covid-19 vaccines, demonstrating along the way how this technology works. Strand Therapeutics is developing what could become the next generation of mRNA products: genetic circuits programmed with various features and functions, similar to the way writing computer code tells software how to execute multiple tasks. Already partnered with a large pharmaceutical company, the startup now has $52 million to bring its first programmable mRNA therapy into the clinic next year.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

New Gene May Help Target Therapies for Intellectual Disabilities

- Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have identified a new gene called AP1G1 that could be linked to certain neurodevelopmental disorders and intellectual disabilities, they wrote in the American Journal of Human Genetics. With the discovery of AP1G1’s involvement in developmental disorders, researchers said they...
CancerMedicalXpress

New technique for studying cancer mutations may yield approaches for future therapies

Cancer and many other diseases are based on genetic defects. The body can often compensate for the defect of one gene; it is only the combination of several genetic errors that leads to the clinical picture. The 3Cs multiplex technique based on CRISPR-Cas technology developed at Goethe University Frankfurt now offers a way to simulate millions of such combinations of genetic defects and study their effects in cell culture. These "gene scissors" make it possible to introduce, remove and switch off genes in a targeted manner. For this purpose, small snippets of genetic material ("single guide RNA") are used as "addresses" that guide the gene scissors to specific sections of the DNA, where the gene scissors then become active.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Dapaglifozin Found to be Well-Tolerated in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19

The DARE-19 clinical trial explores the use of SGLT2 inhibitors for patients with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, heart failure, type 2 diabetes, or chronic kidney disease, and COVID-19. A recent study found that dapagliflozin (Farxiga; AstraZeneca), a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, was well-tolerated in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, and participating patients...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is the One Way to See If Your Vaccine Worked, Doctors Say

Even beyond clinical trials, mounting research has shown that the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines administered in the U.S. are highly effective against the virus. Further studies have even shown that the shots remain effective against the new variants that have begun to spread across different parts of the globe. So if you're fully vaccinated, you can rest assured that your shots are doing their job. But if you're in the rare position of needing to know for certain if your vaccine actually worked, doctors say the only way to find out is through a specific kind of test that's given at just the right time.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Pharmacologic Treatment of Migraine: Current and Emerging Therapies

Pharmacists should assess patient comorbidities, symptoms, and history to ensure the selection of the most appropriate migraine medication. Migraines or severe headaches affect 15.9% of the population each year and prevalence is approximately twice as high in females than in males. There is a significant burden within marginalized groups, with nearly 40% of those who experience migraine being unemployed and a similar percentage classified as “poor” or “near poor.”1.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Obesity drug approved by FDA, giving 'fantastic results' locally

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved an injectable drug to help many lose weight. The drug called semaglutide can help the average person lose up to 15% of their body weight, and doctors in San Antonio have seen the positive affects first-hand. "I've been using this drug well...
ScienceCosmos

Possible link to blood clots after Moderna vaccine

A case study in the US has described a patient who developed thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a rare blood-clotting disorder, 10 days after receiving the Moderna mRNA vaccine. It is unclear if the blood clots are connected to the vaccine, but researchers reporting on the case in the Annals of Internal Medicine believe it’s possible.
Weight LossNBC Washington

FDA Approves Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss

A revamped version of a popular diabetes drug that’s given at a higher dose to fight obesity is the first prescription medication for weight loss approved by the Food and Drug Administration in seven years. Wegovy is a synthetic version of a gut hormone that curbs hunger. Patients inject the...