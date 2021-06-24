New recommendations on the use of intra-articular therapies

Even beyond clinical trials, mounting research has shown that the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines administered in the U.S. are highly effective against the virus. Further studies have even shown that the shots remain effective against the new variants that have begun to spread across different parts of the globe. So if you're fully vaccinated, you can rest assured that your shots are doing their job. But if you're in the rare position of needing to know for certain if your vaccine actually worked, doctors say the only way to find out is through a specific kind of test that's given at just the right time.