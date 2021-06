Williamsport, PA… Trips to and from the downtown will be free on the designated Fireworks Bus route on Sunday, July 4th, 2021. Park and Ride lots are located near each of the stops to make it convenient for traveling to the downtown area during the hours of 6pm and 10:30pm. “Public Transportation will be free on the selected route and help ease congestion downtown. Anyone can ride the bus that doesn’t want to walk if they are near the route,” said Adam Winder, River Valley Transit General Manager.