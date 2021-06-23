Jean Barry: Ketchikan native was an accomplished musician

Longtime Ketchikan and Edmonds resident Jean Barry passed away peacefully in Edmonds on June 17, 2021. She was 98. Jean was born Jean McGillvray on May 12, 1923 in Seattle to Blanche and Clyde McGillvray. She moved to Ketchikan in 1927 at the age of four when her father joined his brother Max to work at Libe’s Cabinet Shop. Her father was a talented carpenter who went right to work helping construct homes and buildings throughout Ketchikan, eventually purchasing the business from Libe in 1937 to form McGillvray Bros. General Contractors.