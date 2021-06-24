Cancel
Electronics

Philips 55-inch 4K 120Hz TV for your Xbox Series X costs $1600

By Anthony Garreffa
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 6 days ago
Microsoft debuted its new Designed for Xbox program is extending to gaming monitors and TVs with the largest of them being the new Philips Momentum 55-inch 4K 120Hz TV. Philips offers the large 55-inch 4K 120Hz panel that is still described as a monitor by the way, as a "TV and soundbar in one". The 4K 120Hz resolution and refresh rate are driven by HDMI 2.1 and goes directly into Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X and S consoles, with a dedicated Xbox picture mode.

TweakTown.com

TweakTown.com

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

