All-New 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Dials Up The Fun

CarBuzz.com
Cover picture for the article

Following a recent teaser and the strangest leak of all time, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has arrived, building on the success of the previously-revealed Civic Sedan. Unlike the previous Civic Hatchback, this new model will be built in the United States at Honda's Greensburg, Indiana plant. And unlike the sedan, which is only available with a continuously variable transmission, the hatchback offers an available six-speed manual box.

ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
State
Indiana State
CarsJalopnik

Toyota Says Screw It And Shows The Full 2022 Tundra

Toyota is as bad as Nissan when it comes to letting their trucks sit with no significant updates. Can you believe the current Tundra is only its second generation? It debuted in 2007. I was still in high school. There have been three generations of the F-150 since then. But that’s all going to change soon, as this is our first look at the all-new, third-generation Tundra.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

First Drive: 2022 Honda Civic Sedan

In an era when SUVs and CUVs dominate the sales charts and highways, who cares about sedans? While some companies are abandoning the 4-door segment, Honda is around for the duration, and it’s betting the all-new, 11th-generation version of its Civic model will run counter to ongoing market momentum. It may have reason to defy conventional logic, the outgoing Civic line actually increasing its market share last year.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 1996 Honda Civic DX Is Clean And Quick

Our review of the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic sedan is coming on 6/16, until then we decided to look back at the Civic’s greatest hits and how Honda’s iconic compact car has evolved over the years. From the June 1996 issue of Car and Driver. Two things are remarkable about...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Is Stalking V-Series Owners Who Track Their Cars

Cadillac may be better known for its luxury offerings than those that offer high performance, but the American automaker is serious about going fast. We've seen the CT4-V Blackwing sedan embarrass a Nissan GT-R at the track, so it's not like its cars are slow. Along with the CT5-V Blackwing, which is the most powerful Caddy ever, it's clear that although there are only two serious performance models in the Cadillac stable, the carmaker means for its cars to be used properly. To that end, the marque keeps an eye on how many of its V-series cars are used at the track and where, but fear not, this isn't some sort of Big Brother program that will later be used to void your warranty.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2001 Honda Civic EX Coupe Matures

Our review of the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic sedan is coming on 6/16, until then we decided to look back at the Civic’s greatest hits and how Honda’s iconic compact car has evolved over the years. From the November 2000 issue of Car and Driver. So, what should one expect...
CarsCarscoops

2022 Honda Civic First Reviews Are In, What Are They Saying?

The 11th generation Honda Civic looks a lot different than its predecessor and as it turns out, it also drives quite different. Reviewers in the U.S. and Canada recently had the opportunity to test out the new Honda Civic for the first time. As the Civic is arguably the most iconic of all current Honda models, it is a very important car for the automaker and to prove a success, it needs to be better than its predecessor. Fortunately, it appears to be just that.
CarsAutoweek.com

2022 Honda Civic Fights On in the Compact Class With a New Model

11th-gen Civic shows Honda’s sedan resilience in the face of CUV onslaught. A stiffer body and more power from the turbo mean slightly sportier character. Prices range from $22,695 to $29,295. Despite the rise and near-domination of the crossover utility vehicle, a few carmakers bravely continue to build new compact...
Carswardsauto.com

Redesigned 2022 Honda Civic All About Style

CHELSEA, MI – The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla have been duking it out for leadership in America’s compact-car segment for generations, and the competition has grown more intense in recent years after General Motors, Ford and Stellantis gave up on the sector. For now, the Corolla reigns, with 72,000...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Stunning 72-Mile Lexus LFA Is Automotive Perfection

If you're looking for something special, Bring a Trailer rarely disappoints. You can find anything from a classic Toyota Land Cruiser to an insane Corvette Callaway SledgeHammer. Today's find is one that still makes the hairs on the back of our necks tingle, just by looking at it. Yes, we've covered the Lexus LFA countless times and always said how the automaker should get rid of its LC Coupe and just reinvent the supercar already, but with every passing year, that seems more and more unlikely. Next year, the car will be a decade old, so perhaps Toyota's luxury arm will make our fantasies a reality. Until then, however, this super low-mileage example is the closest you're gonna get to a brand new LFA.
CarsMarietta Daily Journal

Auto review: Honda Civic dons a grown-up wardrobe, but still likes to boogie

How do you improve on a home run? Hit the next one into the upper deck. The 2016 Honda Civic became the instant benchmark for the compact sedan segment. A clean sheet design from the ground up, its taut chassis was Nürburgring tested. It boasted best-in-class horsepower, fuel economy and rear seat room. And to make sure the world noticed, it drew styling cues right out of a DC Comic book with boomerang rear headlights, narrow greenhouse and more tattoos than Allen Iverson.
Carscargurus.com

2022 Honda Civic Test Drive Overview

Everything about the 2022 Honda Civic sedan is reworked, rethought, or redesigned to ensure it remains the best-selling compact car in America. According to Honda, 75 percent of Civic owners return in the future to buy another one of the company’s vehicles. That represents a significant opportunity, and it makes the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic sedan crucial to the automaker’s long-term health. With so much riding on this car’s success, we’re happy to report that Honda nailed this car’s design, engineering, and technology with few exceptions. And that makes the 2022 Civic sedan one of the best compact cars you can buy.
Carsbrannonhonda.com

New 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring with Navigation and RES

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents. New vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives. Tax, Title and Tags not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at (205) 833-1233 or by visiting us at the dealership.
CarsEdmunds.com

TESTED: New 2022 Honda Civic Is Slower But Still Our Favorite

At our test track, the new Civic 1.5T was about a full second slower to 60 mph than the outgoing Civic 1.5T. It's still Edmunds' top-ranked small sedan thanks to its all-around excellence. In the end, what matters about the fully redesigned 2022 Honda Civic is that it remains the...
Carshondacarsrockhill.com

What to Expect from the Upcoming 2022 Honda Civic

The Honda Civic has been a top choice for some drivers for a long time because of its versatility. The upcoming 2022 Honda Civic remains a popular choice with its wide selection of standard features and impressive available features. Our team wants to share what we know about the 2022 Honda Civic before it is released so you can see how it's a model worth waiting for.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

The Most Expensive 2022 Honda Civic Costs $33,729

While the 2022 Honda Civic offers up a much more reserved aesthetic compared to the previous generation, it's still one of the better bargains in the compact segment. Pricing remains relatively unchanged – with only slight increases for the LX, Sport, and EX trims – while the range-topping Touring variant keeps the same starting point of $28,300. The latest Honda Sedan will set you back $33,729 with all available options and accessories selected.
Carswallawallavalleyhonda.com

2021 Honda Civic Trim Levels

There’s a good reason you see the Honda Civic trims around Walla Walla and beyond. This best-selling lineup is known for its exceptional quality and reliability, and savvy drivers choose this model every day in Walla Walla Valley Honda. But, which of the Honda Civic sedan configurations will you choose? Take a look at the Honda Civic trim levels for 2021:
Home & GardenBusiness Insider

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Makes Global Debut During Honda Civic Tour "Remix" Virtual Performance

All-new Civic Hatchback aimed at young, active buyers with increased versatility, sportier driving character and Euro-inspired exterior design. Fun-to-drive performance accentuated with available 6-speed manual transmission. Interior builds on Civic's clean and simple design philosophy while improving rear seat packaging and cargo area access. MARKHAM, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/...
Carscar-revs-daily.com

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Increases Utility, Retains Youthful Styling And Even Throws In A Manual

Here’s a question that undoubtedly faced the buyer of a Honda Civic when they entered a showroom. What if you wanted some of the value-focused charms of the iconic compact but needed a hatchback for increased space and style? Honda has thankfully answered this question and confirmed that the 2022 Civic Hatchback would continue to be offered for customers looking for more zest in their drive.