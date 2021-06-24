All-New 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Dials Up The Fun

Cadillac may be better known for its luxury offerings than those that offer high performance, but the American automaker is serious about going fast. We've seen the CT4-V Blackwing sedan embarrass a Nissan GT-R at the track, so it's not like its cars are slow. Along with the CT5-V Blackwing, which is the most powerful Caddy ever, it's clear that although there are only two serious performance models in the Cadillac stable, the carmaker means for its cars to be used properly. To that end, the marque keeps an eye on how many of its V-series cars are used at the track and where, but fear not, this isn't some sort of Big Brother program that will later be used to void your warranty.