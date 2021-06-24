All-New 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Dials Up The Fun
Following a recent teaser and the strangest leak of all time, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has arrived, building on the success of the previously-revealed Civic Sedan. Unlike the previous Civic Hatchback, this new model will be built in the United States at Honda's Greensburg, Indiana plant. And unlike the sedan, which is only available with a continuously variable transmission, the hatchback offers an available six-speed manual box.carbuzz.com