Hoover joins other cities to form solid waste authority

The city of Hoover has joined with at least four other cities to form a solid waste authority to potentially manage garbage, recycling and debris removal for the cities. As of mid-June, Mountain Brook, Pelham, Trussville and Vestavia Hills had joined with Hoover to form the authority. Homewood and Clanton were in the process of joining the authority, and other cities were evaluating the possibility, Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice said.