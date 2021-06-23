Nebulizers Linked to Environmental Bacterial Contamination

Research question The study aims to investigate spread, distance and spatial distribution of aerosolised microorganisms generated through various endodontic procedures. Study design A case-control study carried out at the University of Maryland, US in 2020. The study investigated the aerosolised microorganisms produced during three endodontic treatments: emergency pulpotomy, emergency pulpectomy and non-surgical root canal therapy (NSRCT), with 15 participants in each group (n = 45). Patients diagnosed with symptomatic apical periodontitis were included. The use of settle plates for passive air sampling was employed, in a 4 x 4 m room with closed doors. The number of colony-forming units (CFUs) and composition of bacterial species were analysed. Variables within the study included: distance of plate to patient's mouth (0.5 m or 2 m), positioning of plate (directly in front of or diagonal to the participant's mouth), type of endodontic treatment performed and the duration of treatment. A baseline sample was collected (room at rest) as a control. All dental treatment was carried out under rubber dam, after patients had undergone a pre-operative 0.12% chlorhexidine digluconate mouth rinse for 60 seconds. An extraoral suction system (ADS EOS Dental System Inc; Ontario, CA, USA) was also placed directly in front of the patient's mouth throughout treatment.