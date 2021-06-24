Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kate Berlant

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping people entertained is something that Kate Berlant was born to do. No matter what medium she’s working in, Kate knows exactly how to get people’s attention, and how to make them laugh. Over the course of her career, she has found lots of success on screens and stages all over the world. Whether she’s acting or doing stand-up comedy, you can always count on Kate to put on a good show. Not only has 2021 already been a great year for Kate, but she has more where that came from. She currently has two other projects in the works that are only going to continue to add to the legacy she’s been building. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kate Berlant.

www.tvovermind.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cross
Person
Kate Berlant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Standup Comedy#First Tv#Disney Channel#Bard College#New York University#Nyu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Olivia Rodrigo loves Courtney Love ... so why is Love calling her a ‘rude’ copycat?

Courtney Love has accused pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo of plagiarizing artwork from “Live Through This,” the 1994 album by Love’s band Hole. What began as a sweet Instagram exchange Thursday between the veteran rocker and the Gen Z superstar spiraled into allegations of intellectual-property theft over the weekend when Love accused Rodrigo of “stealing” Hole’s concept to promote her upcoming concert film “Sour Prom.”
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Adain Bradley Joins The Bold and the Beautiful Co-Star Kiara Barnes on Fantasy Island

It's a The Bold and the Beautiful reunion in Paradise! Fox just released another trailer for its anticipated Fantasy Island reboot, and some familiar faces from Forrester Creations will be making an appearance. As previously announced, Kiara Barnes (Zoe) will be starring n the show, but the fresh trailer revealed she'll be joined by former co-star Adain Bradley (ex-Xander).
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Courtney Love has serious beef with Olivia Rodrigo

The music world is rife with epic beefs. Biggie and Tupac. Kanye and Taylor. Lennon and McCartney. Salieri and Mozart. Prince and Michael Jackson. Eric Clapton and basic medical science. This isn't one of those beefs. This is a beef between a 56-year-old rock star and an 18-year-old about crying...
Beauty & Fashionamericanpeoplenews.com

Reasons To Love Dascha Polanco

TBH, we can’t find a single flaw. In case you’ve been under a rock, there are so many reasons to love Dascha, and I’m about to tell you ALL of them. Thank me later. Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images. 1. She’s a proud Afro-Latina woman, and we...
CelebritiesPage Six

Erika Jayne steps out in statement-making shirt amid legal drama

That’s not ice, it’s diamonds. Erika Jayne lived up to her tagline while out and about on Tuesday in LA amid her ongoing legal woes, wearing a long-sleeved GCDS shirt printed with a pointed message: “always cool.”. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 49, paired her statement-making top with...
Celebritiesbiographymask.com

Alyson Stoner

Alyson Stoner is a prominent American actress, dancer, singer, and model. Alyson Stoner gained fame as a child actress who appeared in various well-known films and series like Cheaper by the Dozen, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Camp Rock, and the Step Up among others. Early Life. Alyson...
TV SeriesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Hunter Schafer on Her Hopes for Jules in “Euphoria” Season 2

Nearly two years after its debut on HBO, Euphoria’s second season still remains somewhat of a mystery. The popular series hit pause on production last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and despite two special bridge episodes plus hints of what’s to come, the Euphoria team has kept all upcoming storylines and surprises pretty under wraps. That said, Hunter Schafer has some hopes for her character Jules — and we have to say we fully agree.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Brad Pitt’s lover Andra Day revealed the truth about the affair with him

At the end of May, reports appeared in the press about a possible relationship between the stars. Named Brad Pitt’s mistress, actress Andhra Day revealed the truth about a high-profile romance with a colleague. For the first time reports that Brad is again not free appeared at the end of May after the actors appeared at the Oscars.
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

Daytime Emmys: Children’s, Animation, Lifestyle nominations announced; Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ and more

The nominations for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle categories were announced today where Zac Efron, Tiffani Thiessen, Cheyenne Jackson, Mark Hamill and Courteney Cox were among the nominees. On Friday, the Daytime Emmy Awards revealed their winners in daytime serials, talk show, game show...
Celebritieslatestnewspost.com

Courtney Love Accuses Olivia Rodrigo of Copying Hole Album Cover…and Wants Her Flowers – E! Online

Celebrity feud alert: Courtney Love vs…Olivia Rodrigo?. The 56-year-old grunge rocker and wife of the late Kurt Cobain is accusing the 18-year-old “drivers license” singer and former Disney Channel star of copying, without giving credit, the cover of her band Hole‘s 1994 album Live Through This in a promotional photo for the teen’s upcoming SOUR Prom concert film. Both images feature a prom queen wearing a tiara and streaked mascara and holding a bouquet of flowers.
Moviesheyuguys.com

New trailer arrives for musical comedy series Schmigadoon!

AppleTV has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. The series is a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals and stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love.” The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah

BET Awards: Queen Latifah Gets Emotional as MC Lyte, Lil’ Kim Pay Tribute With Career Achievement Honor. Queen Latifah became visibly emotional during Sunday’s BET Awards, where she was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Introducing the award was MC Lyte, who called Latifah “my sister…. ‘The Equalizer’: TV Review.
Moviesbetechwise.com

10 Romantic Comedy Plots on Netflix

If in real life a good dose of humor is good for any love story, on the TV screens is no different. Netflix’s romantic comedy plots are often a hit with audiences, and here you’ll see a selection of 10 original productions of the platform’s original genre that arouse lots of laughter and gasps.
Relationship Adviceoutsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Says Daughter’s Wedding Was ‘Crashed’ by Surprising Guests

What’s a wedding without a few wedding crashers? “Pioneer Woman” creator Ree Drummond revealed some surprising guests at her daughter Alex’s wedding. No, it wasn’t Vince Vaughn or Owen Wilson as funny as that would have been. Instead, the wedding crashers were Drummond’s own pets. Her basset hounds decided to get in on the wedding celebrations. And they walked quite a piece as well. Think “Homeward Bound” with more cake and bouquets. Okay, so maybe they didn’t trek across the country. But the hounds did walk a couple of miles.
Relationshipsdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker And Shawn Christian Get Engaged

Maybe Days of Our Lives should called Days of Our Loves, as two stars of NBC's long-running soap have gotten engaged! Shawn Christian (ex-Dr. Daniel Jonas) popped the question to longtime love Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker Brady), and she said yes. Christian shared the good news on Instagram, posting an...
MoviesInside the Magic

Milo Manheim Shares Iconic Zed Look, Hints ‘Zombies 3’ Is Filming

Zombies is one of Disney Channel‘s most popular Original Movie franchises. The cult following began with Zombies (2018) when Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) won over fans as their love story began. Then, the zombie-cheerleader couple returned to screens for the highly anticipated sequel, Zombies 2 (2020). Now,...
CelebritiesWorld of Wonder

#BornThisDay: Gilda Radner

”I Base My Fashion Sense on What Doesn’t Itch.”. Funny, talented, touching cutie-pie Gilda Radner, I still miss her. Can you imagine how terrific she would be and what amazing performances she would have still have been able to give us while in her 70s?. She was one of the...
TV & Videosanimesuperhero.com

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Nominations for Animation

Just days after the main Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony aired on CBS Jun. 25, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for children’s, animation, and lifestyle programs today. These categories used to all be part of the main Daytime Emmy Awards, but has since been relegated into its own separate category with the awards to be given out on Jul. 17 for children’s and animated programs and Jul. 18 for lifestyle programming via 2 separate live-stream events. Also effective this year, all children’s programming is now the domain of the Daytime Emmys instead of being separated into both Daytime and Primetime Emmys. Here are the nominees.
TV Seriesthecomicscomic.com

First Look at Season 2 of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens

Comedy Central hasn’t completely given up on original programming, after all. Despite huge cutbacks in programming and personnel since the end of 2019, Comedy Central hasn’t lost faith in Awkwafina, announcing the second season of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens. And here’s a clip!. Awkwafina is Nora From Queens returns...