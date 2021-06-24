Keeping people entertained is something that Kate Berlant was born to do. No matter what medium she’s working in, Kate knows exactly how to get people’s attention, and how to make them laugh. Over the course of her career, she has found lots of success on screens and stages all over the world. Whether she’s acting or doing stand-up comedy, you can always count on Kate to put on a good show. Not only has 2021 already been a great year for Kate, but she has more where that came from. She currently has two other projects in the works that are only going to continue to add to the legacy she’s been building. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kate Berlant.