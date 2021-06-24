Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'After Ever Happy' Helmer Castille Landon Talks About Drama and Safe Sets

By Carole Horst
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultihphenate Castille Landon added writing and directing to her resume after she couldn’t find “roles that I loved and I was getting cast in a bunch of indie things that never got the financing altogether. It’s hard enough trying to get cast in something, but then when it falls through, it’s heartbreaking,” she says. She wrote and directed family drama “Apple of My Eye,” starring Amy Smart and Lionsgate thriller “Fear of Rain,” starring Katherine Heigl. She directed “After Ever Happy” and “After We Fell,” part of the “After” franchise series, based on the YA bestsellers. Voltage is selling the films at Cannes. “After We Fell” will be released worldwide Sept. 3. “I feel like I lucked into finding something I was even more passionate about,” she says.

www.greenwichtime.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Smart
Person
Katherine Heigl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Lionsgate#Ya#Covid#Mma#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldSoompi

Kim Bum In Talks To Join Rain In New Fantasy Drama

On June 23, King Kong by Starship officially confirmed that Kim Bum had been offered a role in Rain’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title). A representative of the agency stated, “Kim Bum is currently in talks to appear in ‘Ghost Doctor,’ and the outlook is favorable.”. Helmed by “Heirs”...
WorldSoompi

Jo Byeong Gyu In Talks To Star In New Drama Based On Webtoon

Jo Byeong Gyu might be resuming activities with a new drama. On June 24, it was reported that the actor will star as the male lead of the upcoming drama “History of Losers” (literal title). In response to the report, his agency HB Entertainment commented, “It’s one of the projects...
MoviesSoompi

Uee In Talks To Join Rain In Upcoming Ghost Medical Drama

Uee may be joining Rain in his new fantasy medical drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title)!. On June 23, OSEN reported that Uee will be starring in “Ghost Doctor.” In response, a source from Uee’s agency Lucky Company clarified, “Uee is positively reviewing the offer to star in ‘Ghost Doctor'”. Directed...
Celebritiesvman.com

The Philosophy of Acting with Matthew Daddario

There are actors. Then there are ACTORS, who’re greater than the usual crop. Then, of course, we have actor’s actors, the class that supersedes even the capitalization to denote top-notch ability. Matthew Daddario is kind of like a combination of all three. Daddario is an actor because the craft inspires...
Worcester, MAworcestermag.com

Listen Up: Danson not happy on engaging 'Ever After'

If there's a thesis to the mononymous Worcester R&B artist Danson's recent album, “Ever After,” it's right there in the preamble to the very first song, “Ever After Intro”: “There’s no fairytale come true/There is only Ever After.” The hip-hop-inflected album is a paean to flawed and failed relationships, starting in the full blush of lust and infatuation, then eventually crumbling into disarray.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Kristen Bell's Comedy 'Queenpins' Coming to Theaters in Fall

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall. The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Jason Blum, Misha Osherovich, Celeste O’Connor, & Chris Landon talk body swap horror Freaky

The film has been pushed back. And pushed back again. But it’s been worth the worth, as seeing Freaky on a big screen is as good a time you’ll have this Summer. To mark the release, we had the pleasure in taking part in a big ol’ virtual junket, speaking to esteemed producer Jason Blum – whose attachment to the project alone is a good sign, as well as director Chris Landon (and he also talks to us about Happy Death Day 3 – and a potential crossover with Freaky). Then we chatted to stars Misha Osherovich and Celeste O’Connor, and even put their friendship to the test with a little game… Watch all three interviews in their entirety below.
Ohio StateDeadline

Emily Browning Replaces Anna Paquin In Drama ‘Monica’ With Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson & Adriana Barraza; Filming Underway In Ohio

EXCLUSIVE: American Gods star Emily Browning has replaced Anna Paquin on feature drama Monica, which got underway this week in Ohio. As we revealed previously, also starring in the movie from Italian filmmaker Andrea Pallaoro are Trace Lysette (Hustlers), Oscar nominee Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) and Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza (Babel). Paquin was no longer available due to scheduling conflicts.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
TV Serieswttspod.com

DEXTER SEASON 9 TO END ALL CONTROVERSIES

Dexter season 8 which was aired in the year 2013, ended on a cliffhanger and had left most of the fans disappointed but Showtime’s series Dexter is finally back with the most awaited season 9 which will be a conclusion to the entire storyline and the audience will finally get to know about Dexter’s new life. Season 9 will finally end all controversies where Dexter’s new profession will be revealed who was formerly a serial killer.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Rapsody & Monie Love Thank Queen Latifah For 'Paving The Way' At 2021 BET Awards

Los Angeles, CA – Queen Latifah was on deck at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 27) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the past 30 years, Latifah has represented strength, unity and Hip Hop culture at its essence, beginning with the Flavor Unit and solo albums such as 1989’s All Hail The Queen and the 1993 classic Black Reign. As an actress, she now has one of the biggest shows on television, the FOX drama The Equalizer, a role originally played by Denzel Washington in the films Equalizer and Equalizer 2.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.