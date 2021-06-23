Cancel
Gibbon, NE

Nature camps return to Rowe Sanctuary; openings still available

Grand Island Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGIBBON — After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary is again hosting nature day camps for children. This is the second of four weeks for the Tuesday-Thursday Platte River Safari camp that will be attended by 60 children who have just completed grades 2-5. Each group is limited to 15 campers and usually two adult leaders — two from the Rowe staff or one staff member and one volunteer.

theindependent.com
