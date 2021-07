Eleven players scored below par during the first round of the US Open at Torrey Pines on Thursday. One of them was Brooks Koepka, who shot a 2-under 69 and finished day one tied for fifth. After his round he spoke with Todd Lewis of the Golf Channel. Right before the interview, as if scripted by Christopher Nolan, Adam McKay, or maybe even God himself, Bryson DeChambeau passed by in the background. Again.