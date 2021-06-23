Do you need an energy drink?
Energy drinks are widely promoted to increase energy and enhance mental alertness and physical performance. Next to multivitamins, energy drinks are the most popular dietary supplement consumed by American teens and young adults. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine, men between the ages of 18 and 34 years consume the most energy drinks, and almost one-third of teens between 12 and 17 years drink them regularly.theindependent.com