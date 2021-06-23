Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Worldwide Smart Thermostat Industry To 2027 - Advancements In Temperature Regulation Appliances And Adoption Of Automated Systems Presents Opportunities

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Thermostat Market by Technology, Application and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart thermostat market was valued at $1.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 28.00% from 2020 to 2027. Smart thermostat is the latest technology used for home heating. The device provides the user remote access for heat switching via internet. So, the user can use smartphones to turn on or turn off the heating from far distances.Rapid adoption of smart infrastructure in residential and commercial infrastructure, adoption of IoT and AI based technologies, and increased use of smart technology in medical monitoring influences the market growth. However, high cost of products in developing countries hamper early adoption. Further, increase in advancements and adoption of automated systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the smart thermostat industry during the forecast period.The smart thermostat market is analyzed by technology, application, and end user. On the basis of technology, it is fragmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into air conditioning, heating, and ventilation. By air conditioning, the market is further analyzed on split AC, window AC, and portable AC. By end user, the market is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and others.The key players operating in the market include Emerson Electric Co., Ecobee, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Nest Labs, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Schnieder Electric SE, Tado GmbH, Nortek, Inc., and Ingersoll Rand plc. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction CHAPTER 2: Executive summary CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Porter's five forces analysis3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Rapid deployment of smart infrastructure in residential & commercial sectors3.3.1.2. Upsurge in penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies3.3.1.3. Increase in use of smart technology in medical monitoring3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. High cost of products in developing countries3.3.3. Opportunity3.3.3.1. Advancements in temperature regulation appliances and adoption of automated systems3.4. COVID Impact3.4.1. Impact on market size3.4.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.4.3. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact3.4.3.1. Limited investments for R&D3.4.3.2. Focus on next-generation products3.4.3.3. Shift toward agile supply chain model CHAPTER 4: Smart Thermostat Market, By Technology4.1. Overview4.2. Wi-Fi4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Bluetooth4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Zigbee4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: Smart Thermostat Market, By Application5.1. Overview5.2. Air conditioning5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Split AC5.2.3. Window AC5.2.4. Portable AC5.2.5. Others5.2.6. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.7. Market analysis, by country5.3. Heating5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Ventilation5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: Smart Thermostat Market, By End User6.1. Overview6.2. Residential6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Commercial6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Industrial6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: Smart Thermostat Market, By Region CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. INTRODUCTION8.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 20198.2. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYER8.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD8.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP8.5. KEY DEVELOPMENTS8.5.1. New Product Launches8.5.2. Partnership8.5.3. Other Developments CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. Alphabet Inc. (Nest Labs)9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. R&D Expenditure9.1.7. Business performance9.2. Ecobee9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Operating business segments9.2.5. Product portfolio9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. Emerson Electric Co.9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Operating business segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. R&D Expenditure9.3.7. Business performance9.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. Honeywell International Inc.9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. R&D Expenditure9.4.7. Business performance9.5. Johnson Controls9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. R&D Expenditure9.5.7. Business performance9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. Netatmo9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Operating business segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. R&D Expenditure9.6.7. Business performance9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. Schneider Electric9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. R&D Expenditure9.7.7. Business performance9.8. Siemens AG9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Operating business segments9.8.5. Product portfolio9.8.6. R&D Expenditure9.8.7. Business performance9.9. Tado9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Operating business segments9.9.5. Product portfolio9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. Zen Thermostat9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Operating business segments9.10.5. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bd8pxl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-smart-thermostat-industry-to-2027---advancements-in-temperature-regulation-appliances-and-adoption-of-automated-systems-presents-opportunities-301318670.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
700
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Thermostat#Smart Appliances#Smart Products#Smart Home#Smart Device#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Ai#Wi Fi#Ac#Emerson Electric Co#Ecobee Inc#Johnson Controls#Nest Labs Inc#Control4 Corporation#Schnieder Electric Se#Nortek Inc#Ingersoll Rand#Bluetooth4#Overview5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsonpblog.com

Global Cloud Backup Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities 2020-2027 | IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, VMware, Inc., Intel Corporation

By working with a number of steps of collecting and analysing market data, the finest global “Cloud Backup Market” research report is framed with the expert team. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The market study and analysis of this business report also lends a hand to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. The Cloud Backup report comprises of various segments linked to Cloud Backup industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Video Management System(VMS) Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2026

The business intelligence report on Video Management System(VMS) market vests businesses and other stakeholders with the knowledge required to augment the revenue generation capabilities. It does so by formulating effective strategies for tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this domain. It also lays emphasis on key trends, driving forces, and expansion opportunities influencing the industry’s growth pattern.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Spirent Helps Jio Platforms Validate Cloud-Native 5G Core Network

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the leading provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced a collaboration with Jio Platforms Limited to validate its cloud-native 5G standalone (SA) core network for real-world workloads and traffic conditions using Spirent Landslide. Jio Platforms, the technology division of...
Trafficminernews.io

Europe Railway Management System Market 2021 Trends with Most Demanding Companies by 2028| Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Indra Sistemas S.A., OptaSense, Siemens AG, Thales Group

Business Market Insights Latest update on Europe Railway Management System Market Analysis, Europe Railway Management System market growth analysis and Projection by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Railway Management System industry. With the classified Europe Railway Management System market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Low Power IoT Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2025

Latest update on Low Power IoT Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Low Power IoT market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Low Power IoT industry. With the classified Low Power IoT market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Businessrenewableenergyzone.com

Global Connected Home Security Systems Market to Grow at 15.3% CAGR between 2018 and 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Connected Home Security Systems Market (By Product Type (Locks and Sensors, Detectors, Alarms, and Cameras and Monitoring Systems), By Connectivity Type (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID/NFC, and Others), By End-user (Condominiums and Apartments, and Independent Homes)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026”, the global connected home security systems market is expected to witness a growth of 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Container Terminal Automated Equipment And Technologies Market Report 2021 Featuring 70 Companies - Port Operators, Automation Integrators, Sensors, Automation Hardware And Software Players

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Container Terminal Automated Equipment and Technologies Market, Edition 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research study is intended to provide trends in container terminal automation and analyzing the technologies that are assisting the trend of automation. The report describes the...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Facility Management Services Market In India To Grow By $ 13.43 Bn In Environmental & Facilities Services Industry | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the facility management services market in India. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

World Of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. Announces Agreement With Nexpirion And Launch Of Operations In The U.S. & Latin America

World of Wireless, International Telecom Inc. (OTC: WWII) LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowitel, the world's only communications leader offering a full suite of globally available voice, streaming and texting connections at an affordable, flat, monthly rate, today announced that after a long development and extensive pilot period, it has concluded that its proprietary wireless network is stable, fully operational and able to support the launch of operations in the U.S. and Latin America in conjunction with a foreign distribution agreement with Nexpirion, a provider of telecom services with approximately 2.5 million subscribers.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Frost & Sullivan Explores Top Five Post-pandemic Strategies For Recovery In The Chemicals Industry

The roadmap for recovery includes opportunities in sustainability and circular economy trends linked to climate change and resource scarcity. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid adoption of green technology in the chemicals industry is further accelerated as sectors across the globe reopen and recover from the impact of COVID-19. Players in the industry face challenges to advance in the post-pandemic world as the rapidly changing end-market and consumer preferences create new opportunities from emerging applications and a potential decline in existing applications.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ZINFI Continues To Receive Exceptional Scores In Latest G2 Report For Partner Management Software, Generating 28 Five-Star Reviews From Verified Users Across Multiple Industries And Geographic Regions

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace and review platform, has again named ZINFI Technologies, Inc. a "Leader" in its Summer 2021 Grid® Report on the Best Partner Management Software. ZINFI has moved up in overall rankings since the last quarterly report, and currently has an aggregated Star Rating of 4.8 out of 5 for satisfaction among all user segments, including small business, mid-market and enterprise customers. ZINFI is currently second highest rated in G2's list of "Top 20 Partner Management Software" companies, with user ratings of 9.7 (out of 10) for Quality of Support, 9.2 for Ease of Use and 9.0 for Ease of Setup.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

WaveMax To Implement The World's First Shared WiFi6 Network

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveMax Corporation ®, the pioneer of the world's first shared WiFi network, was selected by TelcoDR as part of their most innovative mobile technologies showcase during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (Booth #1242 West). WaveMAX will offer a preview of the world's first WiFi6-5G shared network launching soon in New York.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Aiper Smart AIPURY600 Cordless Pool-Cleaner Leads Industry With Most Innovative Cordless Robot Technology

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper Smart, the leader in intelligent, wireless pool cleaning, has announced the release of its innovative and best-in-class cordless AIPURY600. Pool owners have already made the AIRPURY 600 the most popular, best-selling pool cleaner on Amazon. Not only are Aiper Smart's products inventive, they are also the most affordable products available today. The Aiper Smart Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner provides pool cleaning with strong suction using a two-piece powerful motor assembly which is extremely lightweight and waterproof. Aiper Smart offers its ingenious auto-dock robotic pool cleaner as the ideal smart pool cleaner for both above and in-ground flat pools.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Tugboat Logic Named Winner Of The Coveted Global InfoSec Awards

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic is proud to announce it has won the "Cutting Edge in Compliance" award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. As the attack landscape continues to grow, organizations are under increased pressure to stay secure and...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Splunk Ranks First In Both IT And Security Market Share Reports By Gartner

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) - Get Report, provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced it is ranked No. 1 in market share for IT Operations Management (ITOM) in the Gartner Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2020 report* and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) in the Gartner Market Share: All Software Marketing Worldwide, 2020 report**. In the two reports, Splunk has once again maintained its leading position in both IT and security markets.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Navisite Achieves The AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Designation

ANDOVER, Mass., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. This designation recognizes Navisite's ability to provide customers next-generation managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management of AWS environments.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pilgrim's Shares 2020 Sustainability Achievements

GREELEY, Colo., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's [NASDAQ: PPC], a global food company, today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, which includes the five-year results of its 2015 sustainability goals and aggressive new global targets that will guide the company's sustainability strategy over the next decade and beyond. The report transparently details the company's progress in key priority areas - animal care, team members, environment, communities, customers and consumers, and suppliers - across its operations in the UK, Continental Europe, Mexico and the United States.