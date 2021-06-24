Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United Nations

2021 UN Correspondents Association Awards For Best Journalistic Coverage Of The United Nations And UN Agencies

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) invites media worldwide to submit entries for its 25th anniversary of the UNCA Awards for best print, broadcast (TV & Radio) and online, web-based media coverage of COVID-19, climate change and the United Nations, UN agencies and field operations.

While the UNCA Awards 25th anniversary was put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the UN Correspondents Association will return to hosting the annual event in December, honoring excellence in journalism around the globe.

Deadline for submissions is September 15, 2021.

The awards are open to all journalists anywhere in the world.

The Awards are:

  1. The Elizabeth Neuffer Memorial Prize for coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, sponsored by the Alexander Bodini Foundation. The prize is for print (including online media) and broadcast media (TV & Radio).
  2. The Prince Albert II of Monaco and UNCA Global Prize for Coverage of Climate Change. The prize is for print (including online media) and broadcast media (TV & Radio).
  3. The Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize for coverage of the United Nations, UN agencies and field operations, sponsored by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. The prize is for print (including online media) and broadcast media (TV & Radio)

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR APPLICANTS:

Work in print, broadcast (TV & Radio) and online coverage must be published between September 2019 and August 2021.

The judges will look for entries with impact, insight, and originality, and will consider the courage and investigative and reporting skills of the journalists. Entries from the developing world media are particularly welcome.

Entries can be submitted in any of the official UN languages (English, French, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, and Russian), however a written transcript in English or French is necessary to facilitate the judging process.

Each candidate can submit to no more than two (2) prize categories, with a maximum of two (2) stories in each. Joint entries are accepted.

Electronic files and web links uploaded to the online Entry Form are required.

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY:

Entries are submitted online by completing the UNCA Awards Entry Form.

On the first page, please complete your personal information and upload your photo.The following page is where you will submit your work electronically by uploading web links and/or files directly to the Entry Form.

** Electronic entries are mandatory **

All entries must be received by September 15th, 2021

For Questions regarding UNCA Awards & entries please contact: The UNCA Office, 1-212-963-7137.Or send an email to uncaawards@unca.com

CLICK ON THE ENTRY FORM BELOW TO GET STARTED: ENTRY FORM http://unca.com/unca-awards-call-for-submissions-form/

UNCA Awards Committee: Valeria Robecco (UNCA President), Giampaolo Pioli (Awards Chairman), Tuyet Nguyen (Awards Selections Coordinator), Sherwin Bryce-Pease (UNCA Executive Member), Edith Lederer (UNCA Executive Member), Linda Fasulo (UNCA Executive Member)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-un-correspondents-association-awards-for-best-journalistic-coverage-of-the-united-nations-and-un-agencies-301318958.html

SOURCE United Nations Correspondents Association

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
695
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcast Media#Tv Radio#Russian#Entry Form#Unca Awards Entries#The Unca Office#Unca Awards Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
United Nations
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Voice of OC

Voice of OC Publisher Presents on Local Coverage at National Gathering of Investigative Journalists

Voice of OC Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. was a featured speaker Monday at the national gathering of investigative journalists, leading the mission of delivering actionable investigative journalism to communities in real time. Santana’s presentation to top-notch journalists from acclaimed news organizations across the nation focused on real ways...
Industrythebureauinvestigates.com

Bureau reporter shortlisted for Medical Journalists’ Association award

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism’s Victoria Parsons has been shortlisted for Newcomer of the Year in Britain’s premier celebration of health and medical journalism, the Medical Journalists’ Association awards. She made the 2016 shortlist for an investigation into the threat to public health of antibiotic use on UK chicken farms.
EconomyDes Moines Business Record

NOTEBOOK: Business Record receives national recognition, awards from industry association

The Business Record was nationally recognized with three awards from the industry association of leading business publications on Wednesday. Our mission to help businesses do business better is driven by supporting our community and state. We exist because of engaged audience members who turn to us for news so they can be equipped with information to help their businesses and communities thrive. This is why we do the work we do – not to win awards. But we are particularly grateful to be recognized for the work we are doing, especially when we consider the challenges the last year and a half have brought.
Businessmartechseries.com

SEO Sherpa Shortlisted for Best Large SEO Agency at Global Search Awards

SEO Sherpa, a leading SEO agency in Dubai, is pleased to announce that Global Search Awards has recognized the agency’s impact on the search industry by nominating SEO Sherpa as a finalist for Global Best Large SEO Agency 2021. Marketing Technology News: Avtex Wins 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award. “Being...
Grinnell, IAgrinnell.edu

Susan Ferguson Receives National Award from the American Sociological Association

Susan Ferguson, professor of sociology, has been awarded the Distinguished Contributions to Teaching award from the American Sociological Association (ASA). This is the highest award offered in sociology for teaching and is given to honor outstanding contributions to the undergraduate and/or graduate teaching and learning of sociology that improve the quality of teaching. The award recognizes contributions that have made a significant impact on the way sociology is taught at a regional, state, national, or international level.
Worldjusticenewsflash.com

Edward Mortimer, scholar, journalist and United Nations official, 1943-2021

Edward Mortimer, at the age of 77, served as chief diplomatic commentator for the Financial Times from 1987 to 1998, and chief speechwriter for former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan from 1998 to 2006, and Distinguished researcher at All Souls College, Oxford. As a journalist, writer, scholar, and international civil servant,...
United Nationsunwomen.org

Opening statement by Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, at the UN Women Executive Board, Annual Session 2021

Good morning, distinguished Delegates, guests and colleagues. Welcome to the Annual Session of the UN Women Executive Board 2021. I begin with thanks to the President of the Executive Board, Mr Alie Kabba. I have appreciated your support throughout this year, and your unwavering commitment to the organization and I also would like to thank the Members of the Bureau for their support. I know we can count on you to safeguard the agenda as champions, advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls wherever you are, now and in the future. I also thank the Executive Board overall for all the work you do and the interactions that we have had with this Executive Board in the last eight years.
Worldifj.org

Unions highlight plight of Iranian journalists at UN event

The IFJ and NUJ continue to campaign on behalf of journalists working for the BBC Persian Service and Iran International who are being systematically targeted and harassed by the Iranian authorities because of their work as journalists. Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said: "We have seen the level of abuse...
Societythebftonline.com

UN Women: Which will be the first nation to issue a gender bond?

This past weekend, the leaders of the G7 countries committed to a faster and more evenly distributed economic recovery, to investments in a more resilient and sustainable world, to stronger global agreements on commerce and finance, and the creation of more opportunities for democracy and prosperity – especially for nations trapped in poverty or conflict.
Labor IssuesUN News Centre

Domestic workers among hardest hit by COVID crisis, says UN labour agency

Domestic workers globally have been among the hardest hit by the COVID crisis, losing more jobs and working hours than other sectors, the UN labour agency ILO said on Tuesday. Ten years on from the landmark adoption of the International Labour Organization Convention that confirmed their rights, ILO Director-General Guy Ryder insisted that despite “real progress” in labour laws and social security provision in some countries, these “essential service providers” had rarely been so vulnerable in many others.
Economyzexprwire.com

Introducing News Coverage Agency: The Best PR Solution For Your Project

Raniganj, India, 22 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, The blockchain space keeps growing, with new projects rising by the day. As the project owner, making your project stand out helps you attract the right investors while exposing your products and services to the users. According to research, PR marketing can change any business by harnessing the power within online marketing. However, with the current scams and illegitimate business rates, one needs to conduct proper research before taking on any PR firms. This is why you need to choose the best PR agency in the market and the best-rated growth marketing firm, the News Coverage Agency.
Worldunmultimedia.org

UN / RUSSIA US

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the Joint Statement on Strategic Stability issued by the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States following yesterday’s summit in Geneva, “especially the reaffirmation of their adherence to the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” according to a spokesperson. UNIFEED.
Worldunmultimedia.org

UN / MYANMAR GENERAL ASSEMBLY

3. Wide shot, General Assembly President at podium. 4. SOUNDBITE (English) Volkan Bozkir, President of the General Assembly, United Nations:. “A system built on brutality and bloodshed will not survive. It is not too late for the military to reverse the negative trajectory on the ground, exercise restraint, and respect the will of its own people. We must raise our voices for those who have been silenced, detained, injured, or killed. We must be ardent advocates for the protection of all fundamental human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and of peaceful assembly, which have been repeatedly infringed upon by the military-led authorities.”
Educationustimesnow.com

Dr. Tushar Deoras- The recipient for the UN Education Award 2021.

They say an award is given to a recipient as a token of recognition of excellence in a certain field. The UN is rewarding Dr. Tushar Deoras for initiating the reformation of education in the India. UN awards are given to distinguished men and women of the society who are willing to bring out a change in society through their ideas and contributions. In June 2021, Dr. Tushar will be in Geneva making his country proud because of his reforming works.
Collegesreadmedia.com

UA Ascends in Best Delegate Model UN World Division Rankings

The University of Alabama's Model UN team moved up 10 spots in the 2020-2021 North American College Model U.N. World Division rankings. UA ascended to No. 15 after earning the Outstanding Large Delegation at the HallMUN virtual Model UN conference in November and other awards throughout the year.
Politicsalaturkaonline.com

Over 40 nations urge China to grant UN rights chief access to Xinjiang

GENEVA (AA) – Member countries of the UN Human Rights Council led by Canada urged China on Tuesday to allow rights chief Michelle Bachelet to immediately access the country’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region while also criticizing the erosion of rights in Hong Kong and Tibet. The Canadian Ambassador to the UN...
Worldunmultimedia.org

UN / CUBA US EMBARGO

1. Wide shot, exterior, United Nations Headquarters. 3. Wide shot, Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, at the podium. 5. SOUNDBITE (Spanish) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cuba:. “It is unacceptable that the US government for 28 years ignore the consecutive resolutions of this democratic and representative United Nations...
Africaunmultimedia.org

UN / CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Aid workers in the Central African Republic (CAR) have been the target of attacks 225 times in the first five months of 2021, and the current situation in the country “is eroding the social fabric and undermining efforts for peace and stability,” the top UN official in the CAR told the Security Council on Wednesday. UNIFEED.