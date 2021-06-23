Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

'Big' Grand Opening For 'Small Paws' Expansion Of Hill's Pet Nutrition Center

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition today held the exclusive grand opening for a new $30 million, 25,000 square foot nutrition innovation center focused on the needs of small dogs — 'Small Paws' — as well as a new Engagement Center for veterinarians and other pet caregivers.

The opening of the Small Paws Innovation Center makes Hill's the only pet food company in the U.S. with an innovation center specially designed for small and mini dogs. It will be a place to study their nutrition as well as behaviors, genetics, genomics, and microbiomics to support development of food to meet the special needs of small and miniature breeds, which represent more than half of pet dogs in the U.S. and around the world.

The Engagement Center will host seminars, continuing education programs and other activities for thousands of veterinary students and professionals each year.

"Hill's is excited to announce the opening of an expansion of our global Pet Nutrition Center to focus on the special needs of small dogs and also to enhance our involvement with those who care for pets through the new innovation center," said Hill's President Jesper Nordengaard. "We are always investing in technology and development to serve the nutritional needs of pets as well as learning from veterinarians, customers and caregivers through their experiences. This is how we fulfill our mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets and live our goal of transforming lives."

"This is a great day for the Hill's team and all the small dogs that will benefit from the innovation. We are especially grateful to Kansas's leaders and the amazing talent in the Animal Health Corridor who help make Hill's the best at what we do," added Nordengaard.

The new Small Paws center will include state-of-the art facilities and be home to 80 small dogs under 20 lbs who will have the benefit of specially formulated nutrition developed to their unique needs. The center will be devoted to exceptional veterinary care and offer a variety of indoor and outdoor enrichment activities that the dogs can choose during the day, including outdoor Bark Parks play yards.

"All around the world, there's a steady increase in the popularity of small dogs. Our investment in this specialized facility will help us develop food with the taste and aesthetics that small dogs prefer and that works best with their distinctive behaviors and unique physiology," said Dave Baloga, Vice President, Science & Technology for Hill's. "The Small Paws Innovation Center will allow us to better understand their needs and discover new ways to help them lead happy, healthy lives."

The grand opening event featured remarks from Mr. Nordengaard, Mr. Baloga, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, and Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive, parent company of Hill's. Joining in the grand opening were Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam; Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook; Bonnie Rush, Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University; Matt Pivarnik, CEO, Greater Topeka Partnership; and many other distinguished guests.

In addition to the newly expanded Pet Nutrition Center, Topeka is home to Hill's global headquarters, a manufacturing facility, and the Hill's Pet Nutrition Bark Park, located in Gage Park, which Hill's supported with a $175,000 donation to the Parks for All Foundation last month. Hill's has operated in Kansas for nearly 80 years, and also has a manufacturing plant in Emporia and recently announced plans to build a new plant in Tonganoxie in Leavenworth County. The new facility will be built on 80 acres in Tonganoxie Business Park and is to be completed by 2023.

Pet health professionals visiting the Small Paws Innovation Center will be able to interact with Hill's scientists, ask questions, and hear deeper explanations of the science and biology of pets.

An observation deck on the upper floors will allow veterinarians and other partners to view the small dogs in their environment interacting with their toys and each other.

The center will also include educational elements to highlight Hill's industry- leading work in four areas: predictive biology and the microbiome; product development and taste; quantified health and pet wearables; and personalized health and DNA Genomics.

About Hill's Pet NutritionFounded more than 80 years ago with an unwavering commitment to pet nutrition, Hill's mission is to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research and groundbreaking nutrition for dogs and cats based on a scientific understanding of their specific needs. HILL'S Prescription Diet therapeutic pet foods and HILL'S Science Diet wellness pet foods are sold through veterinarians and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about Hill's, our products and our nutritional philosophy, visit us at HillsPet.com, HillsVet.com or Facebook, keywords "Hill's Pet Nutrition." #HillsTransformingLives

About Colgate-Palmolive Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-D

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-grand-opening-for-small-paws-expansion-of-hills-pet-nutrition-center-301318926.html

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
701
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Foods#Pet Nutrition Center#The Engagement Center#Science Technology#Colgate Palmolive#Agriculture Mike Beam#Kansas State University#The Hill#Dna Genomics#Hill S#Science Diet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Pets
Related
Kansas Statepoandpo.com

Hill's Pet Nutrition announces 80 new jobs in Kansas

Hill’s will invest more than $250 million to construct a new 300,000-square-foot facility, bringing at least 80 new jobs to the community by 2025. According to Hill’s, Tonganoxie was selected for this investment based on the location’s industrial park, strong community partnerships, workforce strengths and proximity to distribution requirements for the facility.
Tonganoxie, KS1230thetalker.com

Hill’s Pet Nutrition to build new manufacturing plant in Tonganoxie

Kanas Governor Laura Kelly today applauded Hill’s Pet Nutrition for their plans to build a new pet food manufacturing plant in Tonganoxie. The organization will invest more than $250 million to construct its 300,000-square foot facility and bring 80 new jobs to the community by 2025. According to Hill’s, factors...
Saint Augustine, FLpontevedrarecorder.com

“Paws Across America” calendar to feature local pets

The St. Augustine Humane Society has launched its 11th annual “Pin Up Paws” pet calendar photo contest. The theme this year is “Paws Across America.” The calendar will feature winning pets and their photos in a variety of scenes depicting iconic American landmarks. The fundraiser supports the nonprofit’s accomplishments since...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

New OSU Center for Pet Therapy opening in the fall

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma university announced that it is opening the nation’s largest university-based pet therapy center to help with the emotional well-being of students, staff, faculty, and guests. Oklahoma State University announced that it will open the OSU Center for Pet Therapy as an extension of Pete’s...
PetsKCBD

Vets warn pet owners that hot pavement can burn paws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - With parts of the country boiling with excessive heat, it is a good time to remind pet owners to take care of their furry friends’ paws. Veterinary clinics say they’re seeing more dogs with burns on their paws because the pavement is too hot to handle.
Petsttownmedia.com

Local groomer pampers pets one paw at a time

Breanna Salas, owner of Salas Paw Spa Mobile Dog Grooming in Tracy, will drive her 2017 Ford E-450 Elite Van around town to groom dogs of all shapes, breeds and sizes. This includes older dogs and those with special needs and disabilities. Salas works with senior dogs and those with...
Kansas Statejust-food.com

Hill’s Pet Nutrition to invest in new facility

US pet-food firm Hill’s Pet Nutrition is to spend US$250m on building a new plant in its home state of Kansas. Hill’s – a division of the Colgate-Palmolive Company – said the facility in Tonganoxie will create 80 jobs and help meet “the increasing demand for [its] science-led pet nutrition”.
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Humane PA Grand Opening of Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving

Humane Pennsylvania’s Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving on the Giorgi Family Campus (formerly known as the Lindy Scholar Center for Animal Welfare) grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021. After setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new and improved facility – complete with an adoption area and walk-in wellness clinic – is finally ready for the public.
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

Paws Pet of the Week: Meet Sugar

“Sugar is a Heeler mix that has lived a bit of a rough past. She has pins in her hip and a crooked jaw; we suspect she worked cattle at some point and got kicked. She did not do well here in the Shelter environment so has been with a foster.
Kansas Statepetsplusmag.com

Hill’s Pet Plans $250M Factory in Kansas

TOPEKA, KS — Hill’s Pet Nutrition plans to invest more than $250 million to build a factory in Leavenworth County in its home state of Kansas. “Hill’s Pet Nutrition is excited to be growing our roots in Kansas,” said Jesper Nordengaard, president of Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a division of the Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL). “We’ve been part of the community for almost 80 years and this new facility will help us to meet our mission of enriching and lengthening the special relationships between people and their pets by providing our high quality nutrition.”
Petscityscenecolumbus.com

Press paws and review pet safety tips

Sit, stay, roll over and … get that out of your mouth!. Every pet parent has uttered those words in a mad dash to get Fido or Fluffy to drop the trash, bug or deadly piece of chocolate. But what can they eat this summer if a tasty morsel is dropped to the floor?
PetsPosted by
NorthEast Times

Women’s Animal Center explains how to reduce separation anxiety in pets

As COVID-19 restrictions finally lift, many of those who have worked from home since March 2020 are returning to the office. This shift back to uncomfortable desks, conference room meetings and rush-hour commutes is something most employees weren’t looking forward to. But their annoyance over trading in sweats for dress pants is nothing compared to the feelings of someone else – their beloved pets, who had their favorite human as company all day, every day, for the past year.
PetsThe Pilot-Independent

Paws and Claws Pets of the Week

This gorgeous girl is Daisy, a 1-year-old German shepherd mix. Daisy loves being outside, whether that is playing in the yard, going for a walk or sunbathing. She’s very motivated to please and picks up on tricks and routines quickly with consistent training. Daisy is seeking a home where she is the only pet, and while she does not demand attention from her people, she does like occasional pets and ear rubs while gently resting her head in your lap. Meet Mr. Stinkins! This handsome boy is a 9-year-old short hair kitty. He’s very curious and loves to follow you around the room, rubbing up on your leg and saying hello. Age is just a number, especially in Mr. Stinkins’ case — you would never know he’s almost 10 years old with how active he is! He loves getting tons of attention, but doesn’t love to share it with other kitties. He is a one-kitty-sunbathing-in-the-window kind of guy! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.