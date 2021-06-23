Cancel
Gordon Law Group Confirms The Death Of John McAfee

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Gordon Law Group wishes to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of John McAfee.

We can confirm that our client Mr. McAfee was found dead in his Spanish prison cell shortly after the Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States. Rumors of suicide are reported, though they have yet to be confirmed.

"Working closely with John for the past three months, I found him to be a gracious person who was eager to help those around him in any way possible," says Andrew Gordon, the lead attorney for Mr. McAfee's U.S. defense team. "The news of his death came as a horrible surprise considering that John was intent on sharing the truth of his story. John always maintained his innocence and we looked forward to fighting for his justice before the courts."

It is unfortunate that Mr. McAfee will not have his chance to dismiss the false charges against him. Moreover, we deeply mourn the loss of one of the world's most unique and ingenious minds.

Andrew Gordon, Managing Attorney
Gordon Law Group
media@gordonlawltd.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gordon-law-group-confirms-the-death-of-john-mcafee-301318913.html

SOURCE Gordon Law Group

