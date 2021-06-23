Cancel
Tennis

OPPO Recolourises Iconic Tennis Images To Celebrate The Return Of Wimbledon

Official smartphone partner, OPPO, held its "Courting the Colour" media event and exhibition which brought new meaning to historic moments in tennis using advantages of one billion colours

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wimbledon's official smartphone partner, OPPO, celebrated the return of tennis through the launch of their new campaign, Courting the Colour. Using impeccable craftmanship and advanced technology, OPPO, in partnership with Getty Images, reawakened the colour of old iconic photographs to retell the stories behind each, bringing the most beautiful and poignant moments to life in a way never seen before. Inspired by the belief that compassionate technology can help inspire vivid emotions, the collection highlights powerful tennis stories that still reverberate in our times today.

Unveiled at an intimate workshop in London, Kevin Cho, Managing Director of OPPO UK, together with a special guest from The All England Lawn Tennis Club - Mick Desmond, Commercial & Media Director, and other distinguished panelists including tennis legend Greg Rusedski; the voice of tennis, Andrew Cotter; and magazine publisher and fashion consultant, Caroline Issa shared excitement for the return of the tournament. The panel unpacked themes within the collection, covering profound, pivotal moments in tennis history regarding race, gender and fashion. The workshop also exhibited the emotive collection, and a hands-on experience with OPPO's flagship product of the year - Find X3 Pro.

Acknowledging the most iconic historic moments in tennis

Combined with OPPO's imaging advantages, each image underwent a tireless process of restoration by experts at Getty Images. The Courting the Colour collection of seven images features the first African American athletes to win Wimbledon, Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe, bringing new life to their relentless resilience in the face of the societal injustices of their time. While, images of Suzanne Lenglen, Helen Jacobs and Fred Perry, famed for gracing the court in style, showcase the cultural icons and how they fought for their identity and beliefs. From changing fashion both on and off court, to shifting stereotypical depictions of female athletes, this trio blazed a trail well before their time.

Just as tennis legend Greg Rusedski said: "The return of tennis is to be celebrated, and what better way than to explore the iconic moments that have made the sport what it is today. The craftsmanship of the Courting the Colour collection made the images, some 80+ years' old, seem like they were taken just yesterday, portraying them through an unseen lens and reigniting important conversations."

Gregor Almassy, Overseas CMO for OPPO commented:"As a partner of Wimbledon for the last three years, OPPO has long been moved by the spirit of the sport and recognise that the tournaments, players, and fans have been hit hard by the pandemic. By refocusing on the essence of tennis we hope to give fans a deeper connection to the sport, and in doing so, encourage fans around the world to play with heart. Where better to do so than the foundational pillar to the sport, Wimbledon."

Mick Desmond, AELTC Commercial and Media Director added: "As a sport, tennis, has long been at the forefront of technology; using cutting edge advances to facilitate important conversations and improve the game, which is why Wimbledon is incredibly proud to partner with leading innovator OPPO on the Courting the Colour campaign."

The colourful pieces of art complement the recently launched Find X3 Pro, OPPO's most state-of-the-art mobile phone with one billion colours display, which allows users to experience and see colour in a completely different way.

Famed for creating breakthrough technologies including night-mode and anti-shake software, OPPO now aims to lead camera technology towards a new era of Colour. Beyond the basics of Colour, Retain and Deviation, which improve accuracy. Even more ambitious, the Full Path Colour Management System, first implemented on the OPPO Find X3 Pro, is the industry's first management system of full DCI-P3 wide gamut and 10-bit colour depth, from capture to storage and display. The Find X3 Pro also features customised colours which caters to the diversity of colour in people's eyes, including the colour-blind and colour-weak users.

Courting the Colour is part of a series of activations under OPPO's Play with Heart campaign; created to help bring fans closer to the sport - and, just as the photographs demonstrate - show that by playing with heart we can overcome difficult times and advocate diversity.

This season, OPPO is committed to helping fans see tennis in a new way from building practice walls, to encouraging fans to challenge their own perspective and shoot creatively through the #ShotOnOPPO series. Giving fans exclusive behind the scenes access, releasing special-edition Wimbledon smartphone wallpapers and icons, a dedicated Wimbledon news section, and, Courting the Colour, bringing colour to historic images for the first time.

View the Courting the Colour collection, here: https://events.oppo.com/en/oppo-and-tennis/#awakencolour

Download the Courting the Colour imagery, here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gsrxm46yf49brtj/AAAl2nXxQ0_omNUyrjg20hR6a?dl=0

For more information, please contact: lon.oppo@bluecurrentgroup.com

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first smartphone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with ColorOS and internet services like HeyTap and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. The recently opened, first-ever R&D centre outside of China, in Hyderabad, is playing a pivotal role in the development of 5G technologies. In line with OPPO's commitment to Make in India, the manufacturing at Greater Noida plant has been increased to 50 million smartphones per year. According to IDC, OPPO has ranked 4th among the top 5 smartphone brands in India with an 88.4% year on year growth in Q4 2019.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppo-recolourises-iconic-tennis-images-to-celebrate-the-return-of-wimbledon-301318805.html

SOURCE OPPO

