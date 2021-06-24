ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Skillz Inc. F/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important July 7 Deadline In Securities Class Action - SKLZ, FEAC

Cancel
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SKLZ, FEAC) between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important July 7, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Skillz securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the Skillz class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2093.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the three games responsible for a majority of Skillz's revenues had declined substantially; (2) Skillz's revenue recognition policy misrepresented the Company's financial condition; (3) Skillz had unrealistic market growth projections, specifically in the Android market; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Skillz's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Skillz class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2093.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-globally-respected-investor-counsel-encourages-skillz-inc-fka-flying-eagle-acquisition-corp-investors-with-losses-exceeding-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-july-7-deadline-in-securities-class-action--sklz-fe-301318946.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

