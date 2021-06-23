Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CALI Acquired By International Flooring Company, Victoria PLC

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALI, the omni-channel flooring and building products company, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the global flooring company, Victoria PLC. Established in 1895 and based in Kidderminster, England, Victoria is a publicly traded company (LSE: VCP) with approximately $1 billion in annual sales and employs approximately 3,800 people across 25 sites in the UK, Europe, and Australia. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative floor covering products including carpeting, ceramics, artificial turf, and luxury vinyl plank.

The deal will lead to the expansion of CALI's product offerings with access to European and Australian substrates, fabrications, partnerships with sister companies, and potentially new markets. CALI will also gain the financial support of the public market and the strategic insights and operational infrastructure of a global flooring powerhouse.

In integrating CALI into their operations, Victoria will expand its U.S. distribution where it currently sells $33 million of flooring each year. It also allows the UK firm to tap into CALI's successful direct-sales channel while broadening existing B2B and commercial partnerships.

CALI will continue to operate autonomously and will remain ultimately responsible for its topline and bottom-line success. CALI's core commitment to Great People, Products and Partnerships will remain at the heart of all that it does. The company's dedication to sustainability and eco-friendly materials, manufacturing, and solutions will continue to be its mission.

Speaking on the acquisition, CALI CEO, Renee Thomas Jacobs, says, " CALI has experienced phenomenal growth and strong omni-channel market penetration over the past two years, and we are well-poised to take our success to the next level. Being a part of the Victoria PLC family will provide us additional infrastructure and support to accelerate product innovation and new market growth. Personally, I simply cannot wait to write this next chapter of CALI success."

CALI President, Doug Jackson, continues that sentiment, saying, "Today marks the next chapter for CALI, we have found a great partner and a permanent home within the Victoria family. I could not be happier for the business and the CALI team. We are positioned to reach new heights, develop new product families, and continue to focus on people, products, and relationships!"

Requests for further information can be sent to media_relations@calibamboo.com.

About Cali Cali's mission is to bring sustainable beauty, diversity, innovation, and vibrancy to every CALI home with products of the highest quality, longevity, and value that are easy-to-buy and easy-to-install. We believe everyday choices can make a big impact.

Based in San Diego, California, the omni-channel home improvement platform develops and supplies flooring, decking, and other high-quality products that offer beautiful, eco-minded alternatives to traditional materials. Cali provides an ever-expanding range of collections including bamboo, European oak, eucalyptus, cork, luxury vinyl, and engineered flooring, composite decking, fencing, and plywood -- all while delivering the industry's best customer experience.

Founded in 2004 as Cali Bamboo and recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 12 consecutive years, Cali models how individuals, businesses, and communities can implement modern design along with structural strength and environmental integrity. CaliFloors.com

About Victoria

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Group, which is headquartered in Kidderminster, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Australia and employs approximately 3,800 people across more than 25 sites. Victoria is the UK's largest carpet manufacturer and the second largest in Australia, as well as the largest manufacturer of underlay in both regions.

The Group's strategy is designed to create value for its shareholders and is focused on consistently increasing earnings and cash flow per share via acquisitions and sustainable organic growth. www.victoriaplc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cali-acquired-by-international-flooring-company-victoria-plc-301318927.html

SOURCE Cali Bamboo

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
701
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cork Flooring#Lse#European#Australian#Cali Ceo#The Victoria Plc#Group#Lvt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
News Break
PLC
Country
Netherlands
Related
Medical & Biotechdailymedicalcannabisnews.com

Canadian company acquires Vermont Medical Cannabis Company

SLANG Worldwide, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, will acquire the Vermont-based medical cannabis company HI-FI in a $ 25 million deal. HI-FI owns two of the state’s five medicinal cannabis licenses under the CeresMED and Southern Vermont Wellness brands and the Ceres Natural Remedies CBD business. In an interview with the...
Softwarelbmjournal.com

Builders FirstSource acquiring software company WTS Paradigm

DALLAS — Builders FirstSource, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WTS Paradigm, LLC, a software solutions and services provider for the building products industry, in a cash transaction valued at approximately $450 million. The acquisition adds to Builder FirstSource’s strategy to invest in digital solutions that will help its customers build more efficiently. Paradigm serves hundreds of customers, including manufacturers, retailers, dealers, homebuilders and remodelers and is expected to generate revenue of approximately $50 million in 2021.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Wall Decor Market Showing Footprints for Strong Annual Sales | Home Depot, IKEA, Lowes, Target

HTF MI Published Latest Global & USA Wall Décor Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for & USA Wall Décor Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. & USA Wall Décor Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

(Photo: Business Wire)

Tilray, Inc. (" Tilray") (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its SweetWater Brewing Company (" SweetWater") has launched a new product collaboration with Canada's leading craft cannabis brand Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd. (" Broken Coast"), a brand under the Tilray portfolio based in British Columbia and geared toward the premium cannabis market. "Broken Coast BC Lager 1 " is the first cross-brand product developed in partnership with leading craft brands, SweetWater and Broken Coast, and Tilray's first Canadian cannabis brand introduction into the U.S.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pilgrim's Shares 2020 Sustainability Achievements

GREELEY, Colo., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's [NASDAQ: PPC], a global food company, today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, which includes the five-year results of its 2015 sustainability goals and aggressive new global targets that will guide the company's sustainability strategy over the next decade and beyond. The report transparently details the company's progress in key priority areas - animal care, team members, environment, communities, customers and consumers, and suppliers - across its operations in the UK, Continental Europe, Mexico and the United States.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Files 10-Q And Is In Compliance With Nasdaq Reporting Rules

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has filed the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), thereby bringing the Company into compliance with Nasdaq listing rules for financial reporting with the SEC. With this filing completed, the Company is squarely focused on expeditiously completing its previously announced business combination with AutoLotto. Inc., doing business as Lottery.com, with priority given to filing the Form S-4. The Nasdaq Hearings Panel will no longer need to consider the Form 10-Q deficiency at the hearing to be held in connection with the notice the Company received from Nasdaq on June 3, 2021, stating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule IM-5101-2, which requires that a special purpose acquisition company complete one or more business combinations within 36 months of the effectiveness of the registration statement filed in connection with its initial public offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Benchmark, Inc. Acquires Donby Packaging

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Industrial Inc. is pleased to announce that they have acquired Donby Packaging, a full-service packaging supply and equipment distributor in the Cleveland area. With this acquisition, Benchmark will expand its Ohio delivery area and tap into Donby's purchasing power and supply chains. The move will bring an expanded catalog of packaging and warehouse supplies and enhanced service for customers of both companies.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PROCEPT® BioRobotics Announces $85M Financing Led By Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PROCEPT ® BioRobotics Corporation ("PROCEPT" or "PROCEPT BioRobotics"), a surgical robotics company developing intelligent solutions to transform the field of urology, today announced an $85 million Series G financing round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC. New investor T. Rowe Price Associates, as well as existing investors CPMG, Inc., Perceptive Advisors, Viking Global Investors LP, and Duquesne Family Office, LLC are also participating in the financing.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Guidewire And Hexaware Expand Partnership To The AMER Region

MUMBAI, India, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a fast-growing global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, announced that it is expanding its alliance with Guidewire to the Americas (AMER) region. Hexaware becomes a great choice for successful implementation, considering its customer-centric approach and domain expertise. Hexaware has been working with multiple clients in the AMER region to help them implement Guidewire to enable their digital transformations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ares Management Corporation Highlights Investments In The Sports, Media And Entertainment Sector

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) - Get Report announced today that funds managed by Ares have committed more than $1 billion of investments over the last six months in the sports, media and entertainment sector. Ares employs a global flexible private capital strategy that invests in both debt and equity investments, including senior debt, junior debt, preferred equity and minority equity while leveraging its relationships and capabilities across the Ares platform.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rob Kaloustian, Chief Services Officer At BigCommerce (Photo: Business Wire)

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced Rob Kaloustian has joined the company as Chief Services Officer, succeeding Paul Vaillancourt, who previously held the position. With more than 20 years of leadership experience, Kaloustian will lead BigCommerce's Customer Success Services (CSS) organization, overseeing all aspects of customer success, professional services, process excellence, learning and organizational development, workforce planning and community.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

World Of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. Announces Agreement With Nexpirion And Launch Of Operations In The U.S. & Latin America

World of Wireless, International Telecom Inc. (OTC: WWII) LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowitel, the world's only communications leader offering a full suite of globally available voice, streaming and texting connections at an affordable, flat, monthly rate, today announced that after a long development and extensive pilot period, it has concluded that its proprietary wireless network is stable, fully operational and able to support the launch of operations in the U.S. and Latin America in conjunction with a foreign distribution agreement with Nexpirion, a provider of telecom services with approximately 2.5 million subscribers.
Businessdcvelocity.com

Accenture acquires cybersecurity company

Multi-national consulting firm Accenture has expanded its security business with the acquisition of Sweden-based Sentor, a provider of cyber defense and managed security, the company said Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sentor will become part of Accenture Security, which provides end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions, and managed security operations, the companies said. Sentor’s portfolio includes advisory services, security testing, managed detection, and incident-response capabilities, all powered by a 24/7/365 security operations center in Stockholm. Its client base spans multiple industries, including finance, insurance, manufacturing, and retail. Sentor is based in Stockholm, with additional offices in Gӓvle and Malmӧ, Sweden. Its roughly 80 cybersecurity professionals will join Accenture Security in Sweden, extending Accenture’s local resources and capabilities and addressing the growing demand for local cybersecurity and managed security services, according to the companies. “With the daily barrage of cyberattacks, it’s time for organizations to take a new view on managing cyber risks,” Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally, said in a statement. “Securing a business ecosystem can’t be piecemeal; it takes the right talent, investments, and technology know-how. The acquisition of Sentor further expands our ability to help clients match this challenging cybersecurity environment. We are excited about what we can achieve together to help organizations in Sweden become more resilient.” The move illustrates the growing importance of cybersecurity across the supply chain and follows a host of recent acquisitions focused on developing Accenture’s data, digital, and engineering capabilities.
Businessdrinks-insight-network.com

CC Beverages to acquire stake in Italian coffee company

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company’s (HBC) wholly-owned subsidiary CC Beverages Holdings II has agreed to acquire 30% equity shareholding in Italian coffee company Casa Del Caffè Vergnano. Caffè Vergnano is said to be...
Alpharetta, GAThomasNet Industrial News Room

SWM International Completes Acquisition of Scapa Group Plc

Scapa Expands SWM’s Capabilities and Enhances Long-Term Growth Profile. Alpharetta, GA, April 15, 2021 -- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (“SWM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SWM), announced today that it has finalized its acquisition of Scapa Group Plc, a UK-based innovation, design, and manufacturing solutions provider for healthcare and industrial markets. The newly combined company’s annualized sales are approaching $1.5 billion.
Businessuctoday.com

Zoom Acquires Real-Time Translation Company

Zoom has acquired real-time translation firm Kites GmbH. Karlsruhe, Germany-based Kites was founded in 2015 and specialises in real-time translation solutions to improve meeting productivity and efficiency. Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering at Zoom, said: “We are continuously looking for new ways to deliver happiness to our users...
Businesshbsdealer.com

PrimeSource acquiring Wolf Home Products

Wolf provides branded kitchen and bath, outdoor living, and specialty exterior building products for residential construction and remodeling. In another major industry consolidation move, PrimeSource Brands has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wolf Home Products from affiliates of Tenex Capital Management. Based in York, Pa., Wolf is a provider...