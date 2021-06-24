WB Shares Release Date, Box Art For Mortal Kombat Legends Sequel
WB Shares Release Date, Box Art For Mortal Kombat Legends Sequel. One week after announcing that a sequel to Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge was in the works, Warner Bros. Animation has revealed when fans will be able to get their hands on the new film. Franchise co-creator Ed Boon took to Twitter earlier today to share that Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will hit stores on August 31. He also shared the box art for the sequel, which you can view below.www.superherohype.com