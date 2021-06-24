WB Shares Release Date, Box Art For Mortal Kombat Legends Sequel

At the beginning of the year, League of Legends and Riot Games announced The Ruined King Viego was coming to the game. With his announcement, they also revealed that the next three champions to come in 2021 would all revolved around him. The first one was Gwen, The Hallow Seemstress. Then the next two to come out are a “Gloomy Yordle” and a mid lane marksman. Although the Yordle was supposed to come first, they moved them back for the marksmen which if the leaks are correct should be Akshan. Now the question becomes, what is the Akshan release date?