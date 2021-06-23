Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Symptoms and Treatments for a Double Ear Infection

By Editorial Process
verywellhealth.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA double ear infection, also known as a bilateral ear infection, occurs in both ears simultaneously. It can also start primarily on one side and then develop in the opposite side shortly after. The symptoms of a double ear infection are generally worse than if the infection was occurring in...

www.verywellhealth.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ear Infections#Middle Ear#Ear Pain#Outer Ear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Clearwater, IDclearwatertribune.com

Memory Loss: A common symptom

This month the FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. This medication is called Aducanumab (brand name Aduhelm). The last time a medication was approved for Alzheimer’s disease was in 2003, so a new treatment is a big deal!. Millions of people suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and current...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Is a Fungal Ear Infection?

A fungal ear infection, medically referred to as otomycosis, is an infection of the outer ear caused by a fungus. The outer ear is made up of three different parts: the tragus, helix, and lobule (earlobe). A fungal ear infection can affect all three parts of the ear. It can...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Researchers develop a new technique to treat middle ear infections

Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Middle ear infections, also known as otitis media, affect more than 80% of the children in the U.S. In a new study, researchers have designed a miniaturized 3D-printed device to inactivate Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common bacterium that causes the infection.
Healthverywellhealth.com

Using Essential Oils for an Ear Infection

Essential oils are concentrated oils made with extracts from plants. They contain the essence of the plant they’re derived from. Essential oils are often used in aromatherapy, and the aroma of essential oils help with various health issues. They have been used to help relieve stress, improve mood, relieve pain, enhance sleep quality, and help with gastrointestinal issues such as nausea.
ScienceMedicineNet.com

Group A Streptococcus Infection: Symptoms & Signs

Group A Streptococcus infection is a bacterial infection. Complications can include kidney damage, shock, or rheumatic fever. Signs and symptoms of group A Streptococcus infection depend on the site of the body where the infection is located. Typical symptoms and signs can include. sore throat,. redness of the throat,. thick...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

Herpangina: Symptoms & Signs

Herpangina is a viral infection that commonly occurs in young children. Signs and symptoms of herpangina include sore throat with sores or blisters at the back of the throat and on the palate. Associated symptoms can include. refusal to eat or drink due to the pain,. high fever,. malaise,. nausea,
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

Ascariasis: Symptoms & Signs

Ascariasis is a disease caused by a parasitic infection. Risk factors for developing ascariasis include living in and/or visiting tropical and subtropical areas combined with poor hygienic conditions and eating or drinking contaminated foods. Signs and symptoms of ascariasis include. nausea,. vomiting,. abdominal pain or discomfort,. cramping,. abdominal swelling,. fever,
CancerMedical News Today

Chemo diarrhea: Causes, prevention, and treatment

Diarrhea is a common side effect of chemotherapy. It can cause dehydration and malnourishment, making a person feel sick and potentially intensifying other chemo-related side effects. A 2007 Current Oncology paper estimates that as many as. undergoing chemo experience diarrhea, with one-third developing severe diarrhea. This article explains how to...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Cardiac arrest in young people: Causes, prevention and treatments

On June 12, 16,000 spectators at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium and millions of viewers around the world watched in shock as Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen's heart stopped. Late in the first half of Denmark's opening game of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament against Finland, the 29 year-old was running just after a throw-in and suddenly collapsed. It appears he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Brain Symptoms of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex: Pathogenesis and Treatment

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Jun 22;22(13):6677. doi: 10.3390/ijms22136677. The mammalian target of the rapamycin (mTOR) system plays multiple, important roles in the brain, regulating both morphology, such as cellular size, shape, and position, and function, such as learning, memory, and social interaction. Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a congenital disorder caused by a defective suppressor of the mTOR system, the TSC1/TSC2 complex. Almost all brain symptoms of TSC are manifestations of an excessive activity of the mTOR system. Many children with TSC are afflicted by intractable epilepsy, intellectual disability, and/or autism. In the brains of infants with TSC, a vicious cycle of epileptic encephalopathy is formed by mTOR hyperactivity, abnormal synaptic structure/function, and excessive epileptic discharges, further worsening epilepsy and intellectual/behavioral disorders. Molecular target therapy with mTOR inhibitors has recently been proved to be efficacious for epilepsy in human TSC patients, and for autism in TSC model mice, indicating the possibility for pharmacological treatment of developmental synaptic disorders.
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Clostridioides difficile Infection: Diagnosis, Testing, Screening, and Treatment

Investigators apply guidelines into practical management strategies. Identification of patients to undergo testing for Clostridiodes difficile infection (CDI) is largely based on a high index of suspicion, although the role of asymptomatic carriage in transmission highlights the importance of infection control in inpatient and outpatient settings, according to experts who participated in a Contagion® Peer Exchange panel. The discussion, moderated by Peter L. Salgo, MD, also discussed recommendations for treatment of recurrent CDI and considerations for selecting the most appropriate treatment method.
Diseases & Treatmentsthesantamonicastar.com

What is Chronic Sinusitis?

Chronic sinusitis is the persistent inflammation of your paranasal sinuses that lasts for three months or longer. The paranasal sinuses are a group of air-filled cavities surrounding your nasal cavity. Sometimes, these sinuses are not able to drain properly, into the nose like they should. This is often due to...
Medical Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Lifesaving Treatment for People Suffering From Vaccine-Related Blood Clots

Scientists now understand the mechanism that leads to platelet activation and clotting. A new lifesaving treatment for people suffering from vaccine-related blood clots has been demonstrated by scientists at McMaster University. Researchers at the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory (MPIL) are recommending two treatments, a combination of anti-clotting drugs with high...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellmind.com

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that can cause confusion, memory loss, and cognitive decline. It is the most common type of dementia. Alzheimer’s is a progressive, irreversible condition, which means that symptoms gradually go from mild to worse until the person cannot communicate or function independently. The progression of this condition is categorized into four stages: pre-clinical stage, early stage, middle stage, and late stage.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Are First-Line Treatments for IBDs

Other options for Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis include biologics, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and vedolizumab. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or disorder that can cause inflammation and further complications, such as ulcers in the digestive tract system. UC affects the inside lining of the colon...
Diseases & Treatmentshealthday.com

Infectious Arthritis

When we think of invading bacteria, we usually don't think of our joints as a potential target. But if there's an infection somewhere in your body, the germs can travel through your bloodstream to attack a joint. Bacteria can also enter a joint directly, either right after surgery or from an injury, for example. Either way, the infected joint becomes swollen, inflamed, and painful. Doctors call this condition septic arthritis, bacterial arthritis, or infectious arthritis.
Diseases & TreatmentsDetroit News

Dr. Roach: Criteria for diagnosing lupus

Dear Dr. Roach: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. My ophthalmologist checked my eyes and said it would be OK to take the drug. But I’m nervous about it.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Iron Deficiency Anemia

Iron deficiency anemia (IDA) occurs when the body lacks the right amount of iron to produce enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen to the body’s tissues. While there are different types of anemia, IDA is the most common worldwide, affecting over 1.2 billion people. People with IDA that...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy