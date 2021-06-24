Craft Beer Market In Europe To Grow By 666.34 Million Liters|Technavio Report Covers 800 Technologies

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The craft beer market in Europe is expected to grow by 666.34 million liters during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the craft beer market in Europe in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report

The craft beer market in Europe will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Craft Beer Market In Europe Participants:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NVAnheuser Busch InBev SA/NV offers craft beer through its brands Goose Island, Golden Road, and Elysian Brewing.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. offers craft beer under the brand Asahi Super Dry, Cricketers Arms, and Mountain Goat.

BrewDog PlcBrewDog Plc produces and offers a wide range of craft beers under the product name, PUNK IPA X 48, LOST LAGER X 48, HEADLINERS X 48, CRAFT BEER X 48, HAZY JANE X 24, BBQ BUNDLE X 48, and other brands.

Craft Beer Market In Europe 2021-2025: SegmentationCraft beer market in Europe is segmented as below:

Producto IPA-based Craft Beero Seasonal-based Craft Beero Pale Ale-based Craft Beero Amber Ale-based Craft Beero Others

Distribution Channelo Off-tradeo On-trade

Geographyo Germanyo UKo Polando Russian Federationo Rest Of Europe

The craft beer market in Europe is driven by the growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries. In addition, the growing demand for craft beer among millennials is expected to trigger the craft beer market in Europe toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

