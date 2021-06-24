Cancel
Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market|North America To Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the commercial vehicle transmission market and it is poised to grow by 5.73 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offer in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities Download FREE Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?Automatic transmission is the leading segment in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Aisin Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increasing preference for captive consumption. However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials will hamper the market growth.
  • How big is the North American market?41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks will offer immense growth opportunities, the fluctuating cost of raw materials is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial vehicle transmission market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market is segmented as below:

  • Typeo Automatic Transmissiono Manual Transmissiono Automated Manual Transmission
  • Geographyo North Americao APACo Europeo South Americao The Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44612

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial vehicle transmission market report covers the following areas:

  • Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Size
  • Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Trends
  • Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising adoption of electric commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market growth during the next few years.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle transmission market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the commercial vehicle transmission market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the commercial vehicle transmission market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle transmission market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market- The automotive battery aftermarket is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars, LCV, and M and HCV) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global ATV Steering System Market- The ATV steering system market is segmented by end-user (OEMs and aftermarket) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
  • Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary sector

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by type
  • Automatic transmission- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Automated manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aisin Corp
  • Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.
  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • Daimler AG
  • Dana Inc.
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • Grupo KUO SAB de CV
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Ricardo Plc
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-vehicle-transmission-market-size-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-vehicle-transmission-marketnorth-america-to-notice-maximum-growthtechnavio-301318938.html

SOURCE Technavio

