Storm Tracker Forecast - More Thunderstorms Thursday, Then More Heat

By Meteorologist Jason Stiff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's just about as hot today as it was yesterday... right on track for late June. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible, but probably not as numerous as yesterday up north. We're on the cusp of a big change, however. An area of low pressure continues to slowly move over California today, and it's providing just enough energy to cause isolated showers and thunderstorms, which will be mainly over the mountains. The clouds will fade away after sunset, however. Lows tonight will range from the 40s and 50s in the mountains to the 60s in the valley and foothills. Thursday will provide a better chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, but most will be over the mountains. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s for all areas.

