Worldwide Automotive Switches Industry To 2027 - Growing Implementation Of Electronic Systems In Vehicles Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Switches Market by Type, Design, Vehicle Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive switches are one of the basic components of a vehicle. They regulate the entire electrical equipment installed in an automobile. Presently, electromechanical automotive switches are commonly installed in all vehicle types. They are quite convenient to operate and are quite responsive. They are used to operate power windows, power seats, HVAC systems, and others. Automatic switches used for lights and rain wipers are gaining immense popularity and are expected to be a common feature in mid-entry cars, thereby propelling the demand for automotive switches over the years.

Growing demand for automotive switches in commercial vehicles and rising demand for automatic automotive switches are expected to drive the automotive switches market growth over the forecast period. However, the rising use of haptics and the fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive switches are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing implementation of electronic systems in vehicles and innovations in automotive switches are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.The automotive switches market is segmented into type, design, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on type, it is further divided into ignition switches, HVAC switches, steering wheel switches, window switches, overhead console switches, seat control switches, door switches, hazard switches, multi-purpose switches, and others. Based on design, it is classified into rocker switches, rotary switches, toggle switches, push switches, and other switches. Depending on the vehicle type, it is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on sales channel, it is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the automotive switches market include C&K Switches, Eaton Corporation PLC, INENSY, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. Kg, Marquardt GmbH, Preh GmbH, Tokai Rika Co Ltd., Toyodenso Co., Ltd., Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Key Benefits

  • This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive switches market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.
  • The overall automotive switches market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
  • The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive switches market with a detailed impact analysis.
  • The current automotive switches market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.
  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Key player positioning, 20193.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Growing demand for automotive switches in commercial vehicles3.5.1.2. Rising demand for automatic automotive switches3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Use of haptics and voice control technologies3.5.2.2. Fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive switches3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Growing implementation of electronic systems in vehicles3.5.3.2. Innovations in automotive switches3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trends3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis3.6.3.3. Employment index3.6.4. Impact on the automotive switches industry CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SWITCHES MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Ignition switches4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. HVAC switches4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Steering wheel switches4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Window switches4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country4.6. Overhead console switches4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.3. Market analysis, by country4.7. Seat control switches4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.7.3. Market analysis, by country4.8. Door switches4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.8.3. Market analysis, by country4.9. Hazard switches4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.9.3. Market analysis, by country4.10. Multi-purpose switches4.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.10.3. Market analysis, by country4.11. Others4.11.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.11.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.11.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SWITCHES MARKET, BY DESIGN5.1. Overview5.2. Rocker switches5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Rotary switches5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Toggle switches5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. Push switches5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis, by country5.6. Other switches5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SWITCHES MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE6.1. Overview6.2. Passenger Cars6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Light Commercial Vehicles6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SWITCHES MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL7.1. Overview7.2. Original Equipment Manufacturers7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Aftermarket7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: AUTOMOTIVE SWITCHES MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. C&K SWITCHES9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Company snapshot9.1.3. Product portfolio9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. EATON CORPORATION PLC9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Company snapshot9.2.3. Operating business segments9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Business performance9.3. INENSY (INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING SYNDICATE)9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Company snapshot9.3.3. Product portfolio9.4. JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Company snapshot9.4.3. Operating business segments9.4.4. Product portfolio9.4.5. Business performance9.5. LEOPOLD KOSTAL GmbH & CO. KG9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Company snapshot9.5.3. Product portfolio9.6. MARQUARDT GmbH9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Company snapshot9.6.3. Product portfolio9.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. PREH GmbH9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Company snapshot9.7.3. Product portfolio9.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Company snapshot9.8.3. Product portfolio9.8.4. Business performance9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. TOYODENSO CO., LTD.9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.9.3. Product portfolio9.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. VALEO9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Company snapshot9.10.3. Operating business segments9.10.4. Product portfolio9.10.5. Business performance9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.11. ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG9.11.1. Company overview9.11.2. Company snapshot9.11.3. Product portfolio9.11.4. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2t385

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-automotive-switches-industry-to-2027---growing-implementation-of-electronic-systems-in-vehicles-present-opportunities-301318647.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

