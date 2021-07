Not many people can change and leave the life of crime, but one former Olivia resident talks about his story of redemption and his encounter with the Birdman of Alcatraz. George Pitts, 83, from Fort Stockton and on a family vacation in Port Lavaca, talked about his book that chronicles his life in and out of prison, meeting and befriending Robert Stroud, the Birdman of Alcatraz, and finding redemption in his faith.