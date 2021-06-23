Linda Henken

Linda Faye Henken, age 65, of Lynden, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Bellingham. Linda was born to Pierce and Jessie (Groen) Molendyk on Oct. 6, 1955, in Bellingham. She was a homemaker until her son went to work, then worked at the Christian Health Care Center for 14 years where she loved working with residents there. Linda also enjoyed traveling with two of her best friends, Jo and Terri, and they saw a lot of the United States. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dale; son Ryan and wife Shaylene; brother Dwayne and wife Carol; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives, all of Lynden.