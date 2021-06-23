Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Herbalife Nutrition® Wants You To Get Your Glow On With Their New Herbalife SKIN® LycoGlow™

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, expands its skincare line with Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow. The once-daily softgel helps give skin a natural glow and supports skin's texture and appearance for a smoother and more radiant look.* Formulated with Lycored Nutrient Complex® For Skin (Tomato Fruit Extract), its plant-based ingredients help nourish the skin with nutrients and antioxidants and is designed to complement a holistic skincare routine. Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow provides the benefits of about four servings of tomatoes. The product combines lycopene, phytoene and phytofluene, found naturally in tomatoes, along with carnosic acid from rosemary extract to balance the skin's response to sun exposure and environmental stresses.***

"Our new plant-powered supplement combines natural ingredients like tomato and rosemary extracts to support the skin's texture and appearance for a smoother and more radiant look*," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director of North America Herbalife Nutrition. "We are expanding our line of plant-based skincare to meet the growing demand from consumers who value products from a company they trust."

The market for plant-based products is expanding exponentially as consumers increasingly seek products with ingredients infused with botanical ingredients. This reflects a consumer's desire and demand for self-care products and practices with traditional roots. Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow is formulated with tomato extract and carnosic acid from rosemary extract which provide antioxidant activity.* Tomato extract and carotenoids support smooth, firm skin, and a radiant glow.*

"Unlike topical skincare products, Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow's tomato and rosemary extracts provide skin nourishment for both the face and body," said Laura Chacon-Garbato, Herbalife Nutrition director, Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training, and licensed esthetician. "The outer layers of the skin regenerate every 4-6 weeks, and our new daily supplement takes time to build up carotenoid levels in the skin to support its response to sun exposure.***"

Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow features carotenoids from tomato extract, which the body does not produce independently and may support skin radiance.* Carotenoids are responsible for giving fruits and veggies their vibrant hues. These pigments are some of nature's big-time antioxidants. Because our bodies do not produce them on their own, supplementation with carotenoids from tomato extract can support the body's response to sun exposure.***

This product is only available through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) - Get Report is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities worldwide.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**This product is not a substitute for topical sunscreen. We recommend continuing your daily Herbalife SPF 30 product regimen.

Lycored Nutrient Complex® is a registered trademark of Lycored, Orange, New Jersey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005962/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
703
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lycored Nutrient Complex#Skin Lrb#Phytoene#Hlf#Company#Lycored Orange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
MakeupPosted by
POPSUGAR

21 Highlighters That Will Give Your Skin a Stunning Glow

For makeup-lovers, it can be a struggle to resist purchasing every sparkly new highlighter that hits the market, especially when the best cream, powder, and liquid formulas all promise to make your cheekbones look lifted and give your skin a major glow. Finding the perfect formula that gives your skin...
Skin Caredailyhealthpost.com

Top 12 Foods to Avoid if You Want Younger Looking Skin

Ever noticed how two people of the exact same age can look a decade apart? Good complexion is one of the first things we notice when we meet someone. And an anti-inflammatory diet with lots of whole foods is one of the major factors contributing to the health and appearance of our skin.
Skin Caremarthastewart.com

Is Skin Purging Real or Are Your New Products Irritating Your Complexion?

Your skin may be your body's largest organ, but it's not infallible. In fact, it's absolutely prone to irritation, especially if you regularly test new facial products; these could cause a flaring up on your complexion. But it's important to note that general irritation or dermatitis (which feels itchy and looks more like a rash) differs from purging-which can be a sign that a new product, one with an ingredient that encourages cell turnover, is working. The products that cause this phenomenon are often retinoid-based, say our experts, and if you notice increased breakouts after you begin use, you are likely experiencing it firsthand. But what is this condition exactly and what makes it different from regular blemishes? Here, our dermatologists explain skin purging and how to prevent it from happening longterm.
Skin Careeltamd.com

How to Get Glowing Skin in 5 Steps

A natural glow is a sign of healthy, hydrated skin. However, there are a lot of factors that can deprive your skin of its radiance and luminosity, including sleep, age, stress, and diet. If you're wondering how to get glowing skin, know this: rejuvenating dull skin takes a combination of proper skin care and lifestyle changes.
Skin CareEverydayHealth.com

Can You Hydrate Your Way to Healthy Skin?

When asked for their secret to flawless skin, many celebrities — including Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, and Beyoncé — claim that it has to do with their water intake. And although scientific research has established that hydration is a crucial part of maintaining overall health, you may be wondering: Can you really hydrate your way to healthy skin?
Skin CarePosted by
Forbes

What To Drink For Glowing Summer Skin

The makeup bag may have accumulated some dust during the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we’re emerging from quarantine any less concerned about our skin. Interest in skincare continues to exceed the demand for cosmetics—a trend that was on the rise long before 2020. As consumers become more aware of how lifestyle choices and environmental factors affect their skin, the approach has increasingly shifted from covering up blemishes to preventing them.
Skin Carebeachbodyondemand.com

8 Summer Skin-Care Tips to Keep You Glowing

You might notice your usual skin-care routine isn’t doing the trick when summer rolls around. As the weather changes, your skin-care routine will likely need to change, too. Your usual moisturizer might feel too heavy for the humid weather. You might get breakouts from being sweaty. And if you’re spending...
Skin CareYoga Journal

Want Glowing Skin? It May Be Time for a Detox

As the protective barrier between you and the world, your skin is faced with a daily onslaught of insults and injuries. Environmental chemicals, pollution, pore-clogging creams and foundations, even dirt and debris, accumulate on skin and congest pores. And less-than-virtuous lifestyle habits—like too many cookies and cocktails, too little sleep, water and exercise—hamper circulation and spur inflammation. The result is a host of signs that signal your skin’s in need of a serious reboot: breakouts, redness, irritation or a dull, mottled complexion.
AgricultureYoga Journal

6 Summer Nutrition Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Meals

As a beach-loving woman, I adore summer. As a runner, I could definitely do without the blazing sun, scorching temperatures, and red-hot pavement. With less than ideal conditions, it becomes extremely important to pay attention to what you’re putting in your body. Luckily, making simple adjustments to your fueling routine will help you tackle the warmer weather. Granted, nothing is going to make you sweat less, but these summer nutrition tips will definitely make you feel slightly better about your performance on even the hottest of days.
Skin CareRefinery29

Is Dermascraping The Answer To Glowing Skin? I Tried It

Let's be honest – 'dermascraping' is a brutal-sounding word. Scraping dirt, debris and dead skin from your face seems slightly barbaric but that's exactly what the new cleansing method sweeping the beauty industry entails. If you've ever wished for a device that can suck all of the gunk out of your pores without having to visit a professional facialist (I know I have), then dermascraping is as close as you can get, and it's fast becoming the new DIY facial trend to try at home.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

The One Thing Hyram Yarbro Wants You To Stop Doing To Your Skin

I can’t think of another influencer right now who gets tagged in as many TikToks and Instagram videos as Hyram Yarbro. Fans of @SkincarebyHyram beg the 25-year-old Hawaii native and skincare expert to critique their beauty routines. He does as many as he can and always with education and kindness. That’s why he has more than six million TikTok followers. It makes sense his next step would be his own brand: Selfless by Hyram. The buzzy skincare brand launches today at Sephora.
Skin CarePosted by
EatThis

These Foods Can Wreak Havoc on Your Skin, New Study Says

Is your skin looking a little blotchy or dull? Or even worse, is that pesky skin disorder flaring up more than usual? According to a new study, your diet could be to blame. New research from the University of California Davis Health finds that the key to healthier skin and joints may have to do with what you're fueling your gut microorganisms with. More specifically, a diet that's high in sugar and saturated fats (aka processed foods) disrupts the balance of bacteria in the gut and could contribute to inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Pamper Sensitive Skin With the Best Fragrance-free Sunscreens

Maybe you don’t want to smell like bananas, aloe or whatever a brand’s idea of a tropical vacation is. Perhaps you don’t like it when your skincare products compete with your perfume. Or, maybe you have super-sensitive skin and know that scents are one of the most common triggers. Either way, regardless of your reason for wanting the best fragrance-free sunscreens, there are plenty of options out there. After all, the best sunscreen is one you’ll wear every day. To help you slather on scent-free picks all summer long, we’ve rounded up the best fragrance-free sunscreens.
Hair Carethegirlsun.com

How to get hair dye off your skin – 5 ways to get your skin stain free

Hair dyeing at home holds numerous benefits, and now there are some amazing DIY options out there that will give you salon quality locks without leaving the front door. One of the biggest challenges, however, is that the colour can often stain your forehead, neck, ears or hands if you’re not careful and it can be the worst feeling when you wash out your dye and find dark patches across your most visible parts of skin. But worry not, there’s ways around it – five to be precise.
Skin CareApun Ka Choice

Benefits Of Lotus Seeds For Skin-Get to Know Before you Step-In

Lotus is considered to be an essential item when it comes to decoration. So, what other benefits does it offer besides this? Apart from this, It is ground and boiled to form a syrup or paste, which. Bears nutritional value as well. Therefore, it is widely used as a Healthcare...
Skin Carethelafashion.com

How to make your skin glow, even if you’re wearing sunscreen

With Summer almost here, it’s especially important to make sure you’re using your sunscreen. Sunscreen can sometimes make our skin look dull and dreary, so it’s best to prime it with some vitamin C serum before you put it on. Luckily, Desi Perkins recently launched her skincare line DEZI SKIN,...