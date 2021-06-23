Killing It with Tissues.. Or How Many Boxes of Tissues I am Using Because of Allergies!

Human brown adipose tissue (BAT) volume has consistently been claimed to be inversely associated with whole-body adiposity. However, recent advances in the assessment of human BAT suggest that previously reported associations may have been biased. The present cross-sectional study investigates the association of BAT volume, mean radiodensity, and 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) uptake (assessed via a static positron emission tomography [PET]–computed tomography [CT] scan after a 2-h personalized cold exposure) with whole-body adiposity (measured by DXA) in 126 young adults (42 men and 84 women; mean ± SD BMI 24.9 ± 4.7 kg/m2). BAT volume, but not 18F-FDG uptake, was positively associated with BMI, fat mass, and visceral adipose tissue (VAT) mass in men but not in women. These associations were independent of the date when the PET-CT was performed, insulin sensitivity, and body surface area. BAT mean radiodensity, an inverse proxy of BAT fat content, was negatively associated with BMI, fat mass, and VAT mass in men and in women. These results refute the widely held belief that human BAT volume is reduced in obese persons, at least in young adults, and suggest that it might even be the opposite in young men.