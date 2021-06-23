Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Killing It with Tissues.. Or How Many Boxes of Tissues I am Using Because of Allergies!

By Stevie Wilson
la-story.com
 6 days ago

Yesterday, I didn’t feel so great. My throat was sore and red. I was feeling like I had been run over by a car yesterday. I definitely wasn’t myself. I woke up coughing in the middle of the night. This morning I woke up and thought I was ok, but...

la-story.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Allergy Season#Everyday Use#Benadryl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Allergy
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsUS News and World Report

How to Treat Seasonal Allergies

Lifestyle changes and over-the-counter medications can help most allergy sufferers find relief. Springtime allergies are one of the most common medical problems evaluated by family physicians. At least 50 million Americans suffer from allergy symptoms at some time during the year, and 15% of children reportedly have allergy symptoms, says Dr. Mary Campagnolo, a family physician in Bordentown, New Jersey, and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians board of directors.
Skin CareEverydayHealth.com

7 Ways to Prevent Psoriasis Spotting and Scarring

More than 8 million Americans are currently navigating life with psoriasis, and roughly 150,000 more will be diagnosed this year. About 80 to 90 percent of them have the form of psoriasis known as plaque psoriasis, characterized by inflamed, itchy, painful areas of skin. On white skin, plaques typically appear...
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Dermatologists Say a Diluted Bleach Bath Is One of the Best Ways To Treat Chronic Eczema—Here’s How To Do It Safely

If you’ve endured a long struggle with eczema, chances are, you’ve tried almost every lotion and cream out there. While those products are often effective, the secret to soothing eczema may live in your cleaning supply cupboard, according to Caren Campbell, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in San Francisco. Dermatologists often recommend diluted a bleach bath to treat chronic eczema.
Public Healthmystar106.com

Study Suggests COVID-19 Could Cause Long-Term Damage To Brain Tissue

A new study suggests that COVID-19 could have long-term affect’s on the human brain. The UK-based study found “significant, deleterious impact” on parts of the brain – and say it could help explain why some COVID-19 patients lose their sense of smell. Researchers say it’s possible those effects could result...
Pharmaceuticalsmit.edu

I’m vaccinated; but how safe am I, really?

MIT Medical answers your COVID-19 questions. Got a question about COVID-19? Send it to us at CovidQ@mit.edu, and we’ll do our best to provide an answer. I’m fully vaccinated and confused about what the CDC is saying is safe for me and for others. A year ago, the CDC told...
Cancersciencecodex.com

Probing deeper into tumor tissues

Today as they did 100 years ago, doctors diagnose cancer by taking tissue samples from patients, which they usually fix in formalin for microscopic examination. In the past 20 years, genetic methods have also been established that make it possible to characterize mutations in tumors in greater detail, thus helping clinicians select the best treatment strategy.
Mental Healthmumsnet.com

To feel depressed at how skint I am?

I was furloughed for 8 months over the past year and a bit on 80 percent pay and it has tipped my precarious finances into total shit. Money is tight anyway on full pay (I only earn 16000 a year) so I've had to make up the shortfall with overdraft and credit card.
Diseases & Treatmentsmasterdoctor.net

Early-stage lung cancer coopts macrophages to help tumors invade lung tissues

Nanoengineers have developed immune cell-mimicking nanoparticles that target inflammation in the lungs and deliver drugs directly where they're needed. As a proof of concept, the researchers filled the nanoparticles with the drug dexamethasone and administered them to mice with inflamed lung tissue. Inflammation was completely treated in mice given the nanoparticles, at a drug concentration where standard delivery methods did not have any efficacy.
Healthdiabetesjournals.org

Brown Adipose Tissue Volume and Fat Content Are Positively Associated With Whole-Body Adiposity in Young Men–Not in Women

Human brown adipose tissue (BAT) volume has consistently been claimed to be inversely associated with whole-body adiposity. However, recent advances in the assessment of human BAT suggest that previously reported associations may have been biased. The present cross-sectional study investigates the association of BAT volume, mean radiodensity, and 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) uptake (assessed via a static positron emission tomography [PET]–computed tomography [CT] scan after a 2-h personalized cold exposure) with whole-body adiposity (measured by DXA) in 126 young adults (42 men and 84 women; mean ± SD BMI 24.9 ± 4.7 kg/m2). BAT volume, but not 18F-FDG uptake, was positively associated with BMI, fat mass, and visceral adipose tissue (VAT) mass in men but not in women. These associations were independent of the date when the PET-CT was performed, insulin sensitivity, and body surface area. BAT mean radiodensity, an inverse proxy of BAT fat content, was negatively associated with BMI, fat mass, and VAT mass in men and in women. These results refute the widely held belief that human BAT volume is reduced in obese persons, at least in young adults, and suggest that it might even be the opposite in young men.
Spainwnctimes.com

How to boost muscle regeneration and rebuild tissue

Science Daily -- Date: May 25, 2021 Clues about molecular changes underlying muscle loss tied to aging. In work that could one day help athletes as well as aging adults regenerate tissue more effectively, scientists increased the regeneration of muscle cells in mice by activating the precursors of muscle cells.
Sciencedawsoncountyjournal.com

Brain Tissue Loss Cited in COVID-19 Patients: Study

COVID-19 could cause long-term loss of brain tissue, according to a study that examined brain imaging before and after a coronavirus infection. University of Oxford researchers posted findings Tuesday to medRxiv, drawing on data from the U.K. Biobank study. The study has yet to be peer reviewed. Brain scans taken...
Public Healthaudacy.com

COVID-19 may reduce brain tissue and impair memory function: study

A study of COVID-19 survivors’ brain scans showed potentially long-lasting effects on vital, memory-related parts of the brain. It raises concerns over dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. UK Biobank scanned more than 40,000 participants before the pandemic started. Of those, 782 people returned for second scans, 400 of whom had tested...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Novel peptide-based hydrogels hold great promise for tissue engineering applications

Tissue-engineering scaffolds built around ultrashort peptides provide a new platform for studying bone regeneration in the lab. The peptides developed at KAUST self-assemble into a cartilage-like hydrogel that mimics the natural matrix that underpins bone formation in the body. Its physiologically relevant properties enable this cell-friendly biomaterial to support the growth and development of bone marrow precursor cells. It also enables tubular blood vessels to take shape, which is a critical part of bone health and repair.