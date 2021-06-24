Cancel
Nestlé Canada Recalls DRUMSTICK Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Nestlé Canada is recalling DRUMSTICK Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones(batch 105303735). This product was originally recalled on April 16, 2021; the recall is being re-issued as a small quantity of product was released in error. The product was only shipped to limited locations in Eastern Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. This recall does not affect any other Drumstick or Nestlé products in Canada.

The original recall was due to the potential that DRUMSTICK Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones may contain small traces of dairy (whey protein).

Affected product in Canada:

DRUMSTICK Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones 4 x 120 Millilitre

We have been working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and are immediately informing our customers who received these products and arranging for them be removed from store shelves.

Consumers in Eastern Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces who have purchased these products and who have a dairy allergy, should contact Consumer Services for reimbursement and then dispose of the product. The contact information is as follows:

Phone: 1-800-387 4636 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST Email: consumer.care@ca.nestle.com from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST

