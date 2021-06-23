Worldwide Electrical Enclosure Industry To 2026 - Featuring Schneider Electric, ABB And Eaton Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrical Enclosure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrical enclosure market reached a value of around US$ 6 Billion in 2020. An electrical enclosure refers to a closed cabinet that houses various equipment such as power generators, transformers and telecommunication devices along with various other components such as mount switches, knobs and display monitors. They are used to prevent the damage resulting from accidental contact by users and add to the aesthetic value of the space. The enclosures can be both metallic and non-metallic depending upon their application and the preference of the end user. Electrical enclosures seal tightly and prevent penetration of water or moisture. They also protect against electromagnetic interference, electrical breakdown and power dissipation. They find extensive applications in locations with potential risks of flammable gasses, combustible dust and volatile vapors or particles.The growing trend of automation in industries, along with the increasing product integration in smart homes is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In various developing nations, there is an urgent need to upgrade the existing power infrastructure to meet the energy demand of the rapidly increasing population. This, coupled with the installation of power stations running on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, is another factor contributing to the market growth. Additionally, governments of both the developed and emerging nations are mandating the installation of electrical enclosures in residential, commercial and industrial complexes in order to prevent accidents and casualties. Other factors such as increasing adoption of smart grids, growing demand for internet of things (IoT)-enabled industrial enclosures, rising awareness regarding the benefits of electrical enclosures, are further driving the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global electrical enclosure market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Adalet, Emerson Electric Company, Pentair, Siemens, Allied Moulded Products, AZZ Incorporated, Fibox Enclosures, GE, Legrand SA, Hubbell Incorporated, Socomec Group SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Electrical Enclosure Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Material Type5.6 Market Breakup by Mounting Type5.7 Market Breakup by Form Factor5.8 Market Breakup by Product Type5.9 Market Breakup by Design5.10 Market Breakup by End-User5.11 Market Breakup by Region5.12 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Junction Enclosures6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Disconnect Enclosures6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Operator Interface Enclosures6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Environment and Climate Control Enclosures6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Push Button Enclosures6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Material Type7.1 Metallic7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Nonmetallic7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Mounting Type8.1 Wall-Mounted Enclosure8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Floor-Mounted/Free-Standing Enclosure8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Underground8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Form Factor9.1 Small9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Compact9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Full-Size9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Product Type10.1 Drip-Tight10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Hazardous Environment10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Flame/Explosion Proof10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Dust-Tight10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Others10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Design11.1 Standard Type11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Custom Type11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by End-User12.1 Power Generation12.1.1 Market Trends12.1.2 Market Forecast12.2 Transmission and Distribution12.2.1 Market Trends12.2.2 Market Forecast12.3 Other Electrical Equipment12.3.1 Market Trends12.3.2 Market Forecast 13 Market Breakup by Region13.1 Asia Pacific13.1.1 Market Trends13.1.2 Market Forecast13.2 Europe13.2.1 Market Trends13.2.2 Market Forecast13.3 North America13.3.1 Market Trends13.3.2 Market Forecast13.4 Middle East and Africa13.4.1 Market Trends13.4.2 Market Forecast13.5 Latin America13.5.1 Market Trends13.5.2 Market Forecast 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Value Chain Analysis 16 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 17 Price Analysis 18 Competitive Landscape18.1 Market Structure18.2 Key Players18.3 Profiles of Key Players18.3.1 Schneider Electric18.3.2 ABB Ltd.18.3.3 Eaton Corporation18.3.4 Adalet18.3.5 Emerson Electric Company18.3.6 Pentair18.3.7 Siemens18.3.8 Allied Moulded Products18.3.9 AZZ Incorporated 18.3.10 Fibox Enclosures 18.3.11 GE 18.3.12 Legrand SA 18.3.13 Hubbell Incorporated 18.3.14 Socomec Group SA 18.3.15 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjp9vd

