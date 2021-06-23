U.S. volleyball team takes on Turkey in Volleyball Nations semifinals

The first set of the final match between Poland and Brazil can satisfy even the most demanding volleyball fan. Both teams had a fierce fight, in which there was no shortage of interesting actions. The score fluctuated around a tie for a long time and everything was decided by actions from 20:20. The Poles jumped back after Michael Kubic’s attack, Wilfredo Leon’s serve attack and block point (20:23). The Brazilians did not give up, but Bartosz Couric scored two missing points for the Polish team (22:25). The Polish striker was very influential in this party (7/7).