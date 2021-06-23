Cancel
U.S. volleyball team takes on Turkey in Volleyball Nations semifinals

By Lincoln Journal Star
Columbus Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. women's volleyball team, ranked No. 1 in the world, faces Turkey at 12:30 p.m. CT Thursday in the semifinals of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy. The U.S. team, which includes former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes, went 14-1 in the preliminary round, the best mark of the round. The only loss came against second-ranked China in the final match after already securing a semifinal berth.

columbustelegram.com
