Texas Company Offers Flexible And Customized Property Tax Loans

By PR Newswire
DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Property Tax Loan Pros helps Texas homeowners and business owners pay their tax obligations over time, rather than in a burdensome lump-sum payment.

Given the challenges of the past year, many Texas families and businesses are finding it difficult to pay their property tax bills. While property taxes vary by county, on average, Texas property tax rates are more than 50 percent higher than the national average. For example, a Texas home valued at $250,000 will incur an annual tax bill of about $4,200. The average property tax bill for the same home elsewhere in the country is about $2,600.

While paying property taxes is often challenging, doing so is crucial. Property tax bills are sent out around November and are due immediately; however, there is a grace period giving taxpayers until the end of January to settle the bill. Homeowners who fall behind in their tax payments face serious repercussions—for example, paying property taxes even a few days after the deadline can result in a six percent penalty and a one percent interest change. Over time, these fees can balloon and quickly become unmanageable. Unsettled tax bills can also result in the government seizing the home or business.

A new company seeks to help homeowners and business owners develop a manageable plan to tackle their tax obligations. The company offers residential property tax loans, which provide a low-interest rate that remains fixed for the duration of the loan. Once a homeowner qualifies for the loan and signs the necessary documents, Texas Property Tax Loan Pros will immediately pay the entire amount of property tax due.

Residential property tax loans also offer flexibility and customization that is not available through the county tax assessor's office. Homeowners can develop a loan product that takes their unique needs into account. Further, the low-interest payments of a residential property tax loan can easily be offset by the savings of avoiding late fees and interest charges.

Anyone who is behind in their property tax payments or fears that they will not be able to make this year's payment should consider a residential property tax loan. Doing so could save thousands of dollars and may even prevent the government from seizing the property. Texas Property Tax Loan Pros is scheduled to open its doors in September and has a new website in the works at https://www.propertytaxloanpros.com/.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-company-offers-flexible-and-customized-property-tax-loans-301318923.html

SOURCE Texas Property Tax Loan Pros

