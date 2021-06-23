Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

US Cyber Games Announces Winners Of The 2021 US Cyber Open Competition And Top 50 Leaderboard

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first phase of the inaugural US Cyber Games ™ is over. Nearly 700 athletes registered for the US Cyber Open Capture-the-Flag event. The top 3 athletes who competed in the Open were John Johnson, Cameron Whitehead and Sears Schulz. And the leaderboard of top 50 finishers is now available on the US Cyber Games website .

The competitions' next phase is the US Cyber Combine kickoff on July 7, 2021 (virtual event ), where the Coaching Team will be introduced and 60 Combine athletes announced.

The first-ever US Cyber Team ™ draft day will happen on October 5, 2021, where the Team of 20 athletes will be chosen from the US Cyber Combine to represent the United States at the inaugural global competition - the 2021 International Cyber Security Challenge (ICSC) held in Athens, Greece in December.

The goal of the US Cyber Games is to inform and inspire the broader community on ways to develop tomorrow's cybersecurity workforce by forming a sports team to compete globally. Current US Cyber Games sponsors who are helping achieve this goal include Leidos , CompTIA , BAE Systems and AWS , Resolvn , Resecurity and Synack . Partners include Women's Society of Cyberjutsu , U.S. Cyber Range , National Security Agency, National Cyber Security Alliance , Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency , Information Systems Security Association , ITSP , OODA Loop , Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) International , The CyberWire , and Cyberseek.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the US Cyber Team's training, equipment, and travel and are vital to the success of our US Cyber Team. For more information, visit www.uscybergames.com or email dawn@uscybergames.com .

The US Cyber Games are led by PlayCyber (by Katzcy ). This project is supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce, under financial assistance award #70NANB21H032.

About Katzcy

Katzcy is a social impact company committed to helping our tech and cybersecurity community grow through impactful marketing strategies and skill-oriented tech competitions. As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Through our PlayCyber line of business, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity athletes by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games experience.

CONTACT

Dawn Mayfield White, Katzcy 312962@email4pr.com 703-731-8678 Katzcy.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-cyber-games-announces-winners-of-the-2021-us-cyber-open-competition-and-top-50-leaderboard-301318935.html

SOURCE US Cyber Games

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
700
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Infrastructure Security#National Security Agency#Us Cyber Games Announces#The Coaching Team#Us Cyber Team#The Team Of 20#The Us Cyber Combine#Icsc#Leidos#Comptia#Bae Systems#Aws#U S Cyber Range#Itsp#Ooda Loop#Issa Rrb#Cyberwire#Cyberseek#The Us Cyber Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
Country
Greece
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnist.gov

The US Cyber Games Launch First-Ever US Cybersecurity Team

Many of you might know me as the director of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE). NICE, it is a public-private partnership between academia, industry, and government that is promoting and energizing a community working together to advance an integrated ecosystem of cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. Therefore, it should not be surprising that NICE is partnering with Katzcy, a SWaM (Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned Business) certified Virginia firm, and others to standup the first-ever US Cyber Games competition and national team.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Cyber Talent Shortage Undermines U.S. in Cyber Warfare

A cyber attack on public and private targets in the U.S. occurs every 39 seconds. Recent attacks on the Colonial Pipeline and SolarWinds have placed a greater spotlight on the issue as companies rapidly brace to protect their digital infrastructure, which has become ever more essential in wake of the pandemic.
Politicscyberscoop.com

NSA cyber director discusses US response, approach to apparent espionage operation

Rob Joyce speaks at CyberTalks in October 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Scoop News Group) When Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service staged a sweeping espionage campaign targeting hundreds of U.S. companies and federal government agencies last year, it was a private sector cybersecurity firm that first uncovered the operation, not the U.S. government.
Madison, SDdsu.edu

US Cyber Command Meeting

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), ranking member of the Senate Armed Service Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, facilitated a meeting between leadership at Dakota State University (DSU) and leadership at the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command at Fort Meade in Maryland. In attendance were Sen. Rounds, DSU...
Militarydefense.gov

NSA, Cybercom Leader Says Efforts Have Expanded

Adversaries have heavily invested in cyberspace operations and capabilities. As such, cyber operations, cybersecurity and information operations are increasingly important to the joint force, said the commander of U.S. Cyber Command, who's also the director of the National Security Agency. "The scope of what we need to defend and protect...
TechnologyC4ISR & Networks

US Cyber Command exercise will help shape new tactics for changing threats

WASHINGTON — U.S. Cyber Command is using its annual training exercise this week to codify best practices for defensive cyber teams. Cyber Flag, the command’s premier annual training event, is happening on the heels of Cyber Command’s budget request that proposes adding more teams and potentially altering their composition to adapt to a rapidly changing threat landscape.
Public Safetytheiet.org

EU announces Joint Cyber Unit to tackle escalating online crime

The European Commission has announced plans to establish a 'Joint Cyber Unit' to tackle the rising number of serious cyber incidents impacting public services and businesses across the EU. Following the start of lockdowns imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, hacking activity against corporations more than doubled as cyber criminals exploited...
InternetC4ISR & Networks

Who can match the US as a cyber superpower? No one

WASHINGTON — The United States ranks as the world’s top cyber superpower, according to a new study published June 28. The report, from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), looked to use new frameworks and analysis to assess 15 countries’ cyber power. The two-year study was intended to assist decision makers by highlighting those cyber capabilities that make the greatest difference to national power. It also aimed to governments and corporations calculate strategic risk and investment.
Technologyinfosecurity-magazine.com

US the Only Top Tier Cyber-power

The United States of America stands alone as the only "top tier" cyber-power nation, according to a new research paper by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). The London-based think tank assessed the cyber-prowess of 15 countries around the world for two years before ranking them into tiers according...
Foreign PolicyBreaking Defense

US ‘Retains Clear Superiority’ In Cyber; China Rising: IISS Study

WASHINGTON: The US stands alone as the only tier-one cyber power in the world, but China will rise as a highly capable peer competitor over the next decade, a new International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) report concludes. “Dominance in cyberspace has been a strategic goal of the United States...
Militaryjbsa.mil

DOD wants partners to up their cybersecurity game

WASHINGTON – — The Department of Defense wants to help its partner contractors, large and small, become better at their own cybersecurity efforts, the deputy assistant of defense for cyber policy said June 24. "We definitely want to make sure that size is not an obstacle to working with the...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Defence Cybersecurity Market Drive Big Growth | Dell Secure Works, IBM, Intel Security, Symantec

Global Defence Cybersecurity Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry's performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MilitaryFCW.com

Army tests network security, cyber tools in war games

An Army Ranger on a night raid during Army's 2018 Joint Warfighting Assessment in Germany. (Image credit: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tadow McDonald) The Army's tactical network continues to be a significant challenge as the service moves quickly to enhance its data-sharing abilities to support Joint All Domain Command and Control. But the latest Joint Warfighting Assessment exercise highlighted disparities when fighting against simulated and live cyber intrusions.
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

NSA funds development, release of D3FEND, a cybersecurity framework

D3FEND, a framework for cybersecurity professionals to tailor defenses against specific cyber threats is now available through MITRE. The National Security Agency (NSA) funded MITRE’s research for D3FEND to improve the cybersecurity of National Security Systems, the Department of Defense, and the Defense Industrial Base. The D3FEND technical knowledge base of defensive countermeasures for common offensive techniques is complementary to MITRE’s ATT&CK, a knowledge base of cyber adversary behavior.