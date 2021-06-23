Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

AARP Applauds U.S. House Vote On Bipartisan Bill To Combat Age Bias

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond issued the following statement in response to the U.S. House of Representatives' vote today approving the bipartisan Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (POWADA). The legislation, introduced by Representatives Bobby Scott (VA-03), chairman of the Committee on Education and Labor, and Rodney Davis (IL-13), would defend the rights of older workers and protect them against age discrimination in the workplace. LeaMond said:

"Today's vote is a crucial moment for older workers who have waited more than a decade for legislation to restore fairness and protections against age discrimination. The strong bipartisan support for POWADA sends a clear message that discrimination in the workplace - against older workers or others - is unacceptable. Ageism is not only harmful to workers, but for companies too, who miss out on the experience and expertise older workers bring. Research shows that age-diverse workforces have a positive effect on employee engagement, productivity and the bottom line. On behalf of our nearly 38 million members, AARP applauds the House for passing POWADA and urges the Senate to consider this important legislation ."

According to an AARP survey, nearly 8 in 10 workers ages 40 to 65 reported having seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace during the pandemic.

POWADA was first introduced, with AARP backing, after an adverse 2009 Supreme Court decision ( Gross v. FBL Financial Services, Inc.) that made it much more difficult for older workers to prove claims of illegal bias based on age. The legislation would restore longstanding protections for workers age 40 and older that had been in place since the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) of 1967.

About AARP AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org , www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-applauds-us-house-vote-on-bipartisan-bill-to-combat-age-bias-301318924.html

SOURCE AARP

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
701
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Discrimination#U S#Health Security#Productivity#Powada#House#Senate#Supreme Court#Fbl Financial Services#Aarp The Magazine#Aarpenespanol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
News Break
AARP
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

House to vote on first full bill containing earmarks

This week, the House will vote on its first full bill containing earmarks, the Invest in America Act, which has 1,473 of them tucked into it. In total 214 Democrats and 105 Republicans submitted requests for project funding. For Democrats, 1,067 projects were approved for a total of $3.96 billion, and for Republicans, 405 projects will receive $1.70 billion.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Business groups applaud bipartisan infrastructure deal

Business groups applauded the bipartisan infrastructure deal announced by President Biden on Thursday and urged Congress to swiftly pass the proposal. Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement that includes $579 billion in new spending on infrastructure projects for a total of $1.2 trillion over eight years.
Congress & Courtsindiancountrytoday.com

Schatz, Murkowski, Tester, Hoeven introduce bipartisan bill to advance Native American housing programs

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, and U.S. Senators Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.), former chairmen of the Committee, introduced the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Reauthorization Act of 2021. U.S. Senators Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) joined as original cosponsors.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Environmental Working Group Applauds House Panel’s Approval of Healthcare Bill for Veterans Exposed To Toxics

WASHINGTON DC – – The Environmental Working Group yesterday, June 24, applauded House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for advancing legislation to significantly expand healthcare relating to veterans’ exposures to toxic substances. If enacted, it would streamline their access to support services and health care needed for fighting severe illnesses. In...
Congress & Courtsnystateofpolitics.com

Proposal to combat age discrimination clears House vote

A bill meant to combat age discrimination in the United States cleared a bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday with the backing of Hudson Valley Rep. Antonio Delgado. The measure is meant to address legal protections for older workers, putting them on par with existing laws that...
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Cantwell, Bipartisan Senators Reintroduce Bill to Establish Housing Affordability Task Force

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Todd Young (R-IN), Angus King (I-ME), John Kennedy (R-LA), and Jon Tester (D-MN) reintroduced the Task Force on the Impact of the Affordable Housing Crisis Act, which aims to better understand and respond to America’s housing affordability crisis by creating a bipartisan housing task force. The task force would evaluate and quantify the impact of housing costs on other government programs, and provide recommendations to Congress on how to increase affordable housing options in order to improve life outcomes.
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

Bipartisan Crypto Bills Pass US House of Representatives – Again

The Consumer Safety Technology Act, sponsored by Rep. Jerry McNerny (D-Calif.), directs the Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish a pilot program to explore use cases for artificial intelligence in commerce. The two blockchain bills – the Blockchain Innovation Act and parts of the Digital Taxonomy Act – direct the Secretary of Commerce and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to study and report on the use of blockchain technology and digital tokens.
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

House passes bill to protect older workers from age discrimination

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The House voted 247-178 on Wednesday to pass the Protecting Older Workers from Discrimination Act of 2021, which restores critical protections in the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and makes it easier for employees to prove when they are a victim of age discrimination in the workplace.