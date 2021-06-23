Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) - Get Report (the "Fund"), a closed-end management investment company, today announced the preliminary results of its issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 594,367 of its common shares ("Common Shares"), representing up to five percent of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Based on current information, approximately 31.24% shares of common stock, or approximately 3,713,508 of the Fund's Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the expiration date. This total does not include shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. Because the number of shares exceeded 594,367 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered. The final number of Common Shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. The Fund expects to make cash payments for tendered and accepted Common Shares at a price equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value (NAV) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Payment for Common Shares tendered and accepted is expected to be sent to tendering shareholders within approximately ten business days after the expiration date.