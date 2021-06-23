Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation's (PNW) - Get Report board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share of common stock, payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 2, 2021.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $20 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and more than 6,000 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company's website at pinnaclewest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005971/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
696
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Dividend#Get Report#Arizona Public Service#Pinnaclewest Com#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.61) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -19.7%. PEGA...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

JEMTEC Third Fiscal Quarter & Financial Update

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - JEMTEC Inc. (TSXV: JTC) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Third Quarter performance for the period ended April 30, 2021 and the Companies improving financial situation, with no debt, strong liquidity and net worth. Q3 Revenues Revenues have increased...
StocksStreetInsider.com

FS Bancorp (FSBW) Declares 2-for-1 Stock Split in the Form of Stock Dividend, Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the "Company"), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the "Bank"), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend, payable July 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2021. Under the terms of the stock split, the Company's shareholders will receive a dividend of one share for every share held on the record date. The dividend will be paid in authorized but unissued shares of the Company's common stock.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Pricing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAFU, the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "MCAFU" beginning tomorrow, June 30, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "MCAF" and "MCAFR", respectively.
Delaware StatePosted by
TheStreet

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend And Income Fund Announces Expiration Of Tender Offer

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) - Get Report (the "Fund"), a closed-end management investment company, today announced the preliminary results of its issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 594,367 of its common shares ("Common Shares"), representing up to five percent of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Based on current information, approximately 31.24% shares of common stock, or approximately 3,713,508 of the Fund's Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the expiration date. This total does not include shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. Because the number of shares exceeded 594,367 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered. The final number of Common Shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. The Fund expects to make cash payments for tendered and accepted Common Shares at a price equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value (NAV) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Payment for Common Shares tendered and accepted is expected to be sent to tendering shareholders within approximately ten business days after the expiration date.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend

OSWEGO, N.Y., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas W. Schneider, President/CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank (PBHC) - Get Report (listing: PathBcp), has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company's voting common and non-voting common stock, and a cash dividend of $0.07 per notional share for the issued warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending June 30 th, 2021. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on July 16 th, 2021 and will be paid on August 13 th, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

AMNF opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

TFI International has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TFI International to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Xerox Corp. (XRX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 4.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Xerox Corp. (NYSE: XRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.
StocksStreetInsider.com

FMC Corp. (FMC) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, or $1.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.6 percent. For...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nutrien (NTR) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend; 3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, or $1.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Humana (HUM) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Humana (NYSE: HUM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, or $2.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on June...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dillard's (DDS) Announces $500M Stock Buyback; Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) announced that the Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of its Class A Common Stock. The new open-ended authorization permits the Company to repurchase its Class A Common Stock in the open market, pursuant to preset trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or through privately negotiated transactions. At May 1, 2021, authorization of $114.3 million remained under the Company's March 2018 share repurchase plan.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend; 4.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, or $3.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 2, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...