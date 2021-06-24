Cancel
Wiland, Inc. Appoints Drew May As Chief Revenue Officer

NIWOT, Colo., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiland, Inc., a leading provider of data-driven predictive marketing solutions, today announced that Drew May has been named as the Company's Chief Revenue Officer. He most recently served as Wiland's Executive Vice President, New Business Development. May brings more than 25 years of industry expertise, innovation, and leadership to his new role at Wiland, having previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Client Officer at Acxiom and Vice President, Client Partner at Merkle.

Industry veteran to continue building upon the company's expansive client roster and dynamic revenue growth

"Drew's vision, boundless energy, and commitment to our clients make him uniquely qualified to lead our Client Success and Business Development teams as Chief Revenue Officer," said Chairman and CEO Phil Wiland. "Drew has deep insight into the needs of today's marketers and how Wiland's market-superior products can address those needs."

In addition to his professional work, May serves in a number of volunteer and advisory roles, including Chair of the Executive Board of Marketing EDGE, an association dedicated to connecting marketing students to the resources and relationships that will foster the next generation of great marketers.

"I'm honored to step into this role and look forward to building upon Wiland's impressive leadership in our industry," May said. "Working with our exceptional senior leadership and our talented Client Success and Business Development teams, we will continue to convert opportunities into new client relationships, build new partnerships, and expand Wiland's product adoption across all of our vertical markets."

About Wiland, Inc.

Wiland is the nation's leading provider of high-performance marketing audiences that enable relevant connections at scale across all digital and offline channels. Wiland operates the largest independent cooperative database in the U.S., helping thousands of leading brands and organizations utilize first-party data to optimize their return on marketing investment. Wiland's superior audiences, enhancement data, and business intelligence solutions form a comprehensive suite of products that solve today's greatest marketing challenges. A recent independent study found that Wiland marketing audiences help clients achieve a 55% higher ROI than audiences from other sources.

Since 2005, Wiland has assembled the brightest minds, the best technology, and the most extensive individual-level spending data in order to deliver a competitive advantage to its clients. Beyond fueling the success of thousands of organizations, Wiland serves as an industry innovator of targeted marketing solutions that have their foundation in consumer data ethics and privacy protection.

For more information, visit www.wiland.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wiland-inc-appoints-drew-may-as-chief-revenue-officer-301318964.html

SOURCE Wiland, Inc.

